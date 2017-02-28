Watch ‘The Voice’ Live Streaming Online, Full Episodes Free On Demand [Video]

The Voice Season 12 returned to NBC on Feb. 27, 2017, with judges Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton, and a new line-up of hopeful singing contestants. The two-episode premiere airs on Monday and Tuesday and you can watch The Voice live streaming online through NBC and television apps as well as watch full episodes free on-demand. Check out the playlist above for sneak-peeks, behind-the-scenes videos and latest news and update from this season’s The Voice. You’ll find more videos below and don’t miss the Voice judges singing “Waterfalls” below.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET and the show opened with blind auditions. Carson Daly hosts the three-time Emmy-winning musical reality show. The Voice is more than a reality TV series as it helps bring new music and artists to the masses. Many artists who’ve appeared on the show have gone on to have successful careers. The Voice is an interactive show where people eventually cast their votes for their favorite singer. You can vote for your favorite artist online through the web or download the Voice app. Many find the app an efficient way to stay up-to-date with The Voice news, contestant updates, auditions, and eliminations.

Those who want to watch The Voice live streaming online have several options. NBC Live is available in certain areas. You can check on the official NBC website to see if you can watch the live stream from NBC. This is a great way to watch NBC shows and specials when away from home or on the road. Unfortunately, NBC Live is not available in all regions and you will need a cable or satellite subscription to log in.

If you have a cable or satellite subscription to a television provider you can log in through that subscription to the apps made available. For example, DirecTV, Dish Network, Comcast and Spectrum have apps that you can download to your phone or mobile device or even access online. With these apps, you can watch live streaming broadcasts of your favorite programs. NBC has few episodes that you can access on demand without a login subscription.

You can look for full episodes of The Voice online through the official website, but Yahoo View provides The Voice Season 12 full episodes completely free and on demand. You can watch The Voice online free in the link below.

You can view official photos from The Voice Season 12 at the official site as well as on Instagram. The Voice has a large fan following and each contestant builds their fanbase as the show progresses. Keep a close watch on the official Facebook and Twitter accounts to find the social media pages for your favorite contestants.

The most exciting aspect of The Voice is finding your favorite contestant and following his or her journey through the show. As the season progresses, weekly eliminations will take place from the battle rounds to the finale until one lucky contestant becomes the Season 12 winner. You may follow Season 12 The Voice contestants and eliminations on the official site, and keep track of Team Adam, Team Blake, Team Alicia and Team Gwen.

You can watch the contestant’s blind auditions in the playlist below and keep an eye out for Felicia Temple who told Alicia Keys during her audition they used to call her “Felicia Keys” because she sang so many of Alicia’s songs during talent shows. Alicia went to the stage and the two sang an impromptu duet of “Fallin’.”

The current contestant and team line up are as follows.

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown

Team Gwen: JChosen, Stephanie Rice

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicity Temple

You may follow The Voice on their official website and social media networks such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Google Plus and Instagram. Stay tuned for tonight’s conclusion of the premiere episode as more blind auditions continue at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC (used with permission)]