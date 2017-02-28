Naked Lea Michele with unbuttoned Brad Goreski in Instagram snap before Oscars

Lea Michele has started this knack of starting a “bed series” album in which she poses sultrily for the camera while in bed. Her past “bed series” photos have never been this daring; however, her 2017 snaps reveal a new version of Lea Michele. Before heading to the annual Oscars, Lea shared another “bed series” photo. This time, she poses nude with unbuttoned Brad Goreski artfully covering her bum.

Her “bed series” collection is her new album

The Scream Queens star shared a very racy pic on her Instagram page before dressing up for the 89th annual Academy Awards. The picture was part of her “bed series” collection, a compilation of the star posing in her queen-size bed. In the photo, we see a completely nude Lea lounging in her bed. But this time, the photo featured his friend and stylist, Brad Goreski wearing a white unbuttoned shirt.

Lea wrote on the caption, “Bed series//Oscars”. The former Glee actress was seen lying flat on her stomach with her toned legs crossed behind her. The photo accentuated Lea’s flawless tan and incredibly toned bod. She had her brunette locks pin up in a tight updo. Lea may not have been wearing her designer gown yet, but we can see that she has put on a stunning makeup on her face already. The actress sizzles in her smokey eye and glossy pink lippy.

Lea Michele looked effortlessly beautiful as she deliberately angled her head to look like she was looking out the window. Meanwhile, Brad Goreski looked every inch of a gentleman wearing a white unbuttoned shirt showing his chest hair. He posed in front of Lea, cleverly covering her derriere and likewise, seems to be looking out too. It appears as if the two were having some kind of romantic session before the Oscars night on Sunday, February 26.

After the “bed series” selfie, Lea Michele also posted on Instagram her Ellie Saab evening gown for the highly-acclaimed Academy Awards. She was dressed up to the nines in a black evening gown embellished with shimmering ornaments and lace. The gown had a sheer overlay skirt that was cinched with a black belt at her tiny waist. With the plunging neckline, we were able to get a good view of Lea’s ample cleavage.

✨ #Oscars2017 ✨ @bradgoreski @eliesaabworld @stuartweitzman @davidyurman @sarahpotempa @laurenandersen A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

She made the caption her credit section as she thanked her glam team for her sensational look.

Last month’s bed series snapshot

In January, Lea Michele stripped down for her first naked bed selfie. Using only the bed’s white sheets as her cover while leaving her toned rear-end peeking, she appears to be in a deep sleep. Sleep has never been this good, I suppose. The caption read, “NYC//Bed Series.”

We perfectly have a good idea on Lea’s New Year resolution: To pose more nude selfies. She welcomed 2017 with no clothes on as she poses on a ledge and used a leaf emoji to cover her posterior.

Lea Michele is back in making music

If she’s not entertaining her fans with her “bed series” collection, the star is busy working on her new album, Places. The 30-year-old enthused about her new album in a Billboard interview telling it is more personal than her previous album, Louder.

“This record deserves all of my time and care, and that’s what I plan on doing this year. F*** it if people don’t like it,” she said.

There were also reports that Lea is going to star an untitled comedy TV series by “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs. The motion picture will be about a rapper who runs for a political position as a publicity stunt and turns out to be one of the best mayors in the end.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]