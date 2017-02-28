Are Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Fighting About The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez is currently supporting her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, in Europe where he is in the midst of his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.” Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is allegedly obsessing over the new relationship.

Following a number of public digs at The Weeknd, Justin Bieber has been accused of having an obsession with Selena Gomez and her new relationship — and of failing to move on from their romance which ended in 2012.

“Selena Gomez thinks Justin Bieber needs to move on from his obsession with her, and she’s vowing never to get lost in the shadow of another relationship,” sources close to the 24-year-old singer revealed to TMZ earlier this month.

The outlet also stated that Selena Gomez wasn’t mad about her ex-boyfriend’s comments about The Weeknd because she simply has no connection to him anymore. Instead, she’s focused on her new relationship with The Weeknd and her busy career.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in Los Angeles on January 10 after enjoying a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. From there, the couple was seen spending time with one another in Los Angeles before traveling to Florence and Venice, Italy, where they were photographed enjoying the sights of the cities — and each other.

While The Weeknd will be tending to his many shows in Europe in the coming weeks, he isn’t alone. As recent photos reveal, Selena Gomez landed in the country days ago and was spotted at one of his shows shortly thereafter. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were also recently seen enjoying drinks with one another at La Reserve in Paris after arriving in town for Paris Fashion Week, which kicks off on Tuesday, February 28.

As a report by Hollywood Life revealed a short time later, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, who is expected to walk in a number of shows in the coming days, is also in town this week and they nearly crossed paths. According to the outlet, Bella Hadid was located at the George V Hotel as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a romantic date night just blocks away.

Prior to his relationship with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for nearly two years. At the time of their split last November, just a couple of months before Gomez and The Weeknd went public, a source told Us Weekly that the former couple had parted ways amicably.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told the magazine. “They really tried to make it work.”

Now, things between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are heating up and on February 27, a Hollywood Life report revealed that Selena Gomez was “in love” with The Weeknd just months into their relationship.

“[Selena Gomez] is having the absolute time of her life, and says she’s never felt happier or more loved. Her relationship with The Weeknd is everything she ever dreamed a perfect relationship would be like — he’s passionate, loving, respectful, kind, generous, giving, and just so nice to her,” the source explained.

“He’s always paying [Selena Gomez] compliments and telling her how much he adores her, and how lucky he is to be with her,” the source continued. “There’s zero drama and she loves how easy and free things are between them. Selena really didn’t know it was possible to feel like this — she’s crazy in love and really thinks he could be the one.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]