Trump Popularity Polls: Most Americans Believe He Will Bring Change, What Kind?

In the latest Trump popularity polls conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal, new information has emerged that will definitely shock anti-Trump groups and at the same time give Trump a few reasons to rejoice.

Trump was widely criticized when he cited a Rasmussen poll that showed his popularity above 50 percent. It is worth noting that during the same period, all other polls showed Trump’s popularity to be at an all-time low. He was accused of cherry-picking the poll results.

However, the recent Trump popularity polls reveal some facts pertaining to what the ordinary American citizen thinks, and that information could be a wake-up call for the media and resistance groups.

People Support Trump And Not The Media

The White House’s relationship with media has been the talking point since Trump became president. Trump has continued his attack on publications that he believes are spreading “fake news.” His attacks on media have drawn wide-spread criticism.

But the latest Trump popularity polls make it clear that ordinary American citizen is with Trump and against media. Fifty-one percent of Americans believe that media is too critical of assessment of President Trump, as reported by the Washington Post. A whopping 53 percent agreed that “news media and other elites” were exaggerating the government’s problems because they were threatened by the changes.

Forty-one percent believe that media is fair and 45 percent agreed that media was not exaggerating. Only 6 percent thought media has not been tough on Trump.

Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Continuing their war against media, last week the White House denied entry to a few media outlets at a press conference, resulting in negative reactions from several media outlets. However, the results of the recent popularity polls would be a respite for trump knowing that American citizens agree with his views on media.

Trump Will Bring A Change

In the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, 77 percent of respondents believe that Trump would bring about a change. The survey probed the respondents on the type of change they expect Trump to bring during his tenure.

GOP now viewed more favorably than Dems, in Trump era (per NBC/WSJ poll) via @HotlineJosh:https://t.co/Soebxtg2Zd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017

Forty-eight percent of Americans believe that Trump will bring the right kind of change, whereas a mere 23 percent said he would bring the wrong kind of change. The remaining 21 percent believe that Trump will bring no change.

The figures are even higher if only Republicans are considered. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans said Trump would bring the right kind of change, and so did the 46 percent of independents.

Trump has more positive news to rejoice. Fifty-two percent of middle-class people and 60 percent of whites without a college degree believe that Trump will bring the right kind of change.

The results of these latest polls indicate that the negative noise about Trump is not coming from the ordinary American citizens. They still believe that Trump is working to bring a change and will “make America great again.”

Americans Dislike Obamacare

There has been a lot of debate about repealing and replacing Obamacare. Anti-Trump groups have raised several questions on implications of replacing Obamacare or even changing it.

Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. pic.twitter.com/s2NMVMvQq3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017

However, only 4 percent Americans believe that “it is working well the way it is” and 36 percent agree that it needs a major overhaul, whereas 16 percent want it to be removed completely. A total of 31 percent of respondents have faith in the GOP’s ability to replace the law, and a 22 percent had mixed opinions.

NBC/WSJ is the latest poll to confirm that significantly more Americans have been harmed by #Obamacare (30%) than helped (24%). — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 27, 2017

In terms of approval ratings, Trump still has a low approval, with only 44 percent approving of his job as the president. He still remains the only president in the history to begin his first term with a net negative approval rating.

The Trump popularity polls were conducted between February 12 and February 22 and surveyed 1,000 American adults over the phone. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

In the bizarre WSJ/NBC polls, 85% of Republicans approve of Trump, 60% of all voters are now optimistic about future but on 44% approve? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 28, 2017

[Feature Image Evan Vucci/AP Images]