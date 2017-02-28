Harry Styles Of One Direction Is A Classic Rock Star Ready To Rock Harder

The Harry Styles solo album is almost ready for One Direction fans. Directioners think they are ready for this special treat, but they’d better brace themselves because this will be Styles uncensored, unedited, and a lot more of what fans already love about Harry than they have ever heard before.

One Direction has been great in the past, Harry Styles and the rest have always been incredible performers, but get ready for a whole other level of amazing when the guys actually do get back together, which they will. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis have all assured the Directioners they still have a band.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have been practicing, experimenting and recording. They will come back together with great new chops. But first get ready to be utterly blown away by Styles solo album.

Harry Styles close buddy, Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, was quoted in May of 2016 in Digital Spy, saying how great the One Direction crooner sounded. Well just think how good the music must sound by now.

“I’ve been friends with Harry for a long time, and we’ve written together a lot. He’s really authentic and he has an incredible voice, so we’ve been writing a lot of songs. We’ve been writing songs for years together. I’m really excited by the way he’s sounding at the minute, he’s such a talent. I think the world is going to be really shocked at what he comes up with.”

Harry Styles has been taking his time, perfecting every note, just for his millions of absolutely best girls, the One Direction fans. Styles is about to rock the music world, according to Johnny McDaid.

“But I would imagine that Harry would come up with something that’s going to be pretty special, and from what I’ve heard, it’ll blow the socks off the world.”

Harry Styles has been giving One Direction fans hints all along, according to this Inquisitr article. He’s been sporting black nail polish, which is the mark of a real classic rock musician. The One Direction superstar has been photographed dressed as Mick Jagger on the cover of Another Man.

One Direction’s Harry Styles has been walking and talking like a 1970’s rock musician for quite some time now. He has always looked like a rocker, and he has an incredible voice so yes, Styles can be a real rock singer.

Harry Styles of One Direction has gone full blown rock star, according to Hits Daily Double.

“Giant buzz surrounds the forthcoming album by another Columbia artist, the recently signed Harry Styles, managed by Jeffrey Azoff, now in partnership with Brandon Creed. Working with a single producer, the versatile Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Rolling Stones, ‘Uptown Funk!’), in marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie, and Queen in particular. The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

Harry Styles of One Direction sounds like Queen and David Bowie. Queen was known for their perfect vocals, coupled with rocking guitars and the total rock band sound. The late Freddie Mercury, in particular, had a spectacular voice. Of course, Harry’s voice is also spectacular. At any rate, it certainly sounds encouraging. Both Bowie and Queen were among the best voices of their time. Hear Queen in the video above.

One Direction fans can start saving their money because Harry Styles new single will be coming out in late April or early May and the album will follow soon after. Remember how soon Zayn Malik released Mind of Mine after “Pillowtalk”? It won’t be long now Directioners. Plus, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will also be putting out albums this year.

Harry Styles of One Direction has a rocking new album coming out this spring, so hang on to those socks girls, and get ready to have your mind blown.

