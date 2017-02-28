Annoying Coworkers Can Make You Hate Your Job, Survey Reveals

Stuck with unpleasant coworkers? You are not alone.

According to a TimesJobs survey, almost 50 percent of the respondents said that they hate their jobs, primarily because they have to deal with obnoxious coworkers.

Working as a team is a prerogative in most organizations. This means having to interact with people with different predicaments, and it’s not always a pleasure to work with some.

Nearly 60 percent of the 700 working professionals surveyed say they hate their jobs, according to a report by MoneyControl.

“There is no doubt that our relationships with coworkers have a significant effect on our attitudes toward our jobs,” said Susan Scott, Founder and CEO of Fierce, Inc, which also conducted a similar survey.

“Are we happy to see our team members when we walk in the door each day? Is there a best friend in the mix? Do our relationships with coworkers create an environment that is fun to be a part of, or do toxic individuals make going to the office unbearable? The survey data is important for company leaders to pay attention to. Since employee satisfaction is intrinsically tied to the relationships between coworkers, what can leaders do to enrich those relationships? Creating an environment in which friendships can develop is a good start,” she said.

Loud-Mouthed Coworker An Annoyance

Constant chatter is the biggest annoyance in the workplace, according to a survey by talent mobility consulting firm Lee Hecht Harrison. The survey found that 45 percent of workers cited talkative coworkers as the greatest source of distraction and disruption.

Disruptions and distractions occur when a chatty colleague lacks self-awareness.

“Overly talkative coworkers usually have no idea how annoying they are to their colleagues. They simply lack the self-awareness to recognize the signals. It’s important to be aware of the things we say and do. We must pay attention to non-verbal and environmental clues and set limits that are respectful of our colleagues’ time,” says Jim Greenway, Executive VP (Marketing and Sales Effectiveness), Lee Hecht Harrison.

Bosses From Hell

A boss can be a boon or a bane. Many high-performing employees are somehow of the opinion that their bosses are insecure or envious of them. This leads to micromanaging and makes the employees feel they are not reliable and trustworthy, reveals an Inc. report. As a result, the good employee quits the organization.

“If you’re constantly trying to control every inch, you’ll detract from the work quality of everything, while quickly dissolving trust in your team. On the other hand, if you start working on building trust from day one, you’ll be able to let your team make their own decisions and bring new ideas to the table. Employees that feel empowered to accomplish tasks on their own will be more motivated to take ownership and stick around,” says Elle Kaplan, CEO of Lexion Capital Management.

In her e-book, Leader As Facilitator, Lynne Cazaly says that the leadership landscape is changing. Leadership is no longer about bossing around and having an upper hand. It has shifted to being more consultative, asking and connecting and engaging with teams.

“The days of telling people what to do are gone; greater engagement, influence, and impact are how leaders are getting things done,” she says, adding that high impact leaders are themselves engaging and have an expertise that is beyond their subject matter, and they know how to inspire, engage and connect with people in a way that produces great work.

“Leaders increasingly need the capabilities of facilitators to create the right environment, set up a process for engagement with their team, run that process and handle what happens during it, and, honestly and authentically gather the input and contributions from their team,” says Cazaly.

[Featured Image by Jirsak/Getty Images]