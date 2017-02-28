Nick Viall’s Historic ‘DWTS’ Announcement Is Just History Repeating Itself

Nick Viall is headed to Dancing With the Stars. The Bachelor star, who has already appeared on four ABC reality shows, will reportedly expand his reality resume with a stint on the celebrity ballroom competition, according to a source for People. And while Viall’s casting is no big surprise—it has long been rumored that Nick would compete for the DWTS mirrorball trophy—what is a surprise is the way Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss teased the announcement.

Ahead of Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Fleiss teased a major, “historic” announcement regarding the show. While fans were hoping for something unexpected and exciting, he later dropped the bomb that Nick Viall will be doing some dancing in the near future.

The official historic announcement regarding #thebachelor is coming shortly… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 27, 2017

I am happy to announce that @viallnicholas28 will be doing some dancing in the near future!!! #TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

While Fleiss described the news as “historic,” that’s really not the case. Fans know that Nick Viall is not the first Bachelor star to appear on Dancing With the Stars. Chris Soules, who appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette alongside Viall, competed on Season 20 of the show. In addition, former Bachelor leads Jake Pavelka and Sean Lowe also went on to vie for the DWTS mirrorball trophy.

So why is Nick Viall’s upcoming stint on the show “historic?” When asked to clarify why this announcement was so “historic,” Flessmeister referenced Nick’s dancing prowess. Talk about anti-climatic.

If you're wondering why this announcement was historic, just wait til you see #TheBachelor dance!!! #thelittlekicks — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

Fleiss has taken to releasing his own spoilers over the past few years in an attempt to steal thunder from Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, but even by his standards, this “spoiler” is pretty weak. Incidentally, even before Fleiss’s tease, the spoiler king confirmed Nick Viall’s DWTS gig.

Yes, he's on it. Not sure if he'll be officially announced w the rest of cast Wednesday on GMA, but he's on https://t.co/c0ndpqY28a — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2017

Nick Viall previously expressed interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars, telling Entertainment Tonight that he would be open to any opportunity offered to him.

“I think it would be fun, you know?” Viall told ET earlier this year.

“Who wouldn’t wanna do it? Right now I am focused on being The Bachelor, [but] if they asked — I mean, I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered…I think I would be open to any great opportunity…I think I have learned in life that it is best to sit back and let things come your way and take each situation on its own. And if you think that it could be a great opportunity, then I think that is great and I am no different.”

Suffice it to say, Bachelor Nation was not happy about Nick Viall’s latest reality gig. Fans of the franchise feel that Viall is overplayed, and many rallied for Nick’s former flame, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who recently revealed she was told by Fleiss that she wasn’t allowed to participate in Dancing With the Stars because he didn’t want her capitalizing on her Bachelorette fame, despite the fact that she had a contract with DWTS in hand.

Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show???? https://t.co/nSzricohi4 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

While Viall and several other Bachelors have been cast on DWTS, the only Bachelorette leading lady to ever compete on the show is Trista Sutter in the show’s first season.

What did you think of my waltz with @witneycarson? If you liked it, please VOTE! You can vote 8 times on abc.com and 8 times on the @dancingabc Facebook page all day! #souleshakers #dwts A post shared by Chris Soules (@souleschris) on Apr 21, 2015 at 1:49pm PDT

After Fleiss dropped Nick Viall’s Dancing news, a disgruntled Kaitlyn Bristowe threw shade at the ABC EP’s overly-dramatic choice of words. Sounds like she is definitely done with this franchise.

Just had a historical spin class. That's how you use that word right? — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 28, 2017

ABC has not confirmed Nick Viall’s DWTS casting, but the official announcement comes March 1 on Good Morning America. In addition to Viall, other rumored contestants include Charo, Mr. T, Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan, Simone Biles, Heather Morris, Bonner Bolton and Real Housewives star Erika Girardi.

You can see Nick Viall and the rest of the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 cast when the new season premieres Monday, March 20 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]