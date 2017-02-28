Donald Trump’s Oscars 2017 Reaction: Casts Surprising Blame But Doesn’t Tweet

Donald Trump’s Oscars 2017 reaction is here, and it’s what you would expect: while many were waiting for a tweet on Donald Trump’s twitter account, regarding the Oscars blunder, the president chose to respond to the fiasco in two interviews instead.

According to Trump, who spoke with conservative news website Breitbart shortly after the event, politics are to blame for the mistake at the end of the Oscars 2017 ceremony. During the ceremony, many jokes were aimed at the President, and even though he chose not to tweet, Donald Trump did have something to say about those jokes and the racism accusations against him.

While many jokes and political statements did revolve around Donald Trump during the Oscars 2017 ceremony, it will mostly be remembered for the blunder at the end, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of Best Picture award, only to be corrected moments later, when the award actually went to Moonlight. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the accounting firm responsible for counting the Oscars’ ballots and the safekeeping of the envelopes, later issued an apology for the error.

Donald Trump’s reaction to the Oscars 2017 blunder soon followed, calling it sad, and actually blaming all those Donald Trump jokes.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Donald Trump was the target of many jabs during the Oscars, not just from the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel. Several of the winning actors, as well as the night’s presenters, took a stand against some of the President’s policies. Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film alongside actress Hailee Steinfeld, spoke against Trump’s planned wall between the United States and Mexico.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of wall that wants to seperate us.”

Gael García Bernal: "I'm against any form of wall that wants to separate us." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KNdlhPU19t — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

During the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel also addressed Donald Trump several times. During his opening monologue, Kimmel jokingly thanked Trump.

“Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars was racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.”

During the ceremony itself, Kimmel even tweeted Donald Trump, tagging the President’s Twitter account and trying to lure him into responding.

Despite being an avid Twitter user, Trump did not take the bait, and did not tweet or respond during the ceremony. Later, however, he was interviewed about it, as Deadline Hollywood reports. According to Donald Trump’s Oscars 2017 reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s racism joke, “the other side” always pulls the race card when they’re losing.

“It just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card. I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card.”

Another Trump Reaction To The Oscars 2017 Mistake

Even though President Donald Trump did not tweet about the Oscars 2017 blunder, his son – Donald Trump Jr., did react on Twitter, but to the other big mistake of the evening – the embarrassing “In Memoriam” error. During the tribute clip, which showed men and women from the movie world who have died in the past year, a wrong photo was used for one of the deceased.

Instead of showing the photo of costume designer Janet Patterson who passed away in October, 2016, the photo of the very much alive producer Jan Chapman was mistakenly shown.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his reaction to this second Oscars 2017 mistake, taking a jab at Hollywood.

Interesting mistake, its almost like Hollywood doesn't really care about the little people behind the scenes… #oscars#oscarsfail https://t.co/fxrU3wsDbe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2017

With the President being such a hot topic during the ceremony, it’s safe to assume we will hear more reactions from Donald Trump to the Oscars 2017 show – and possibly from the rest of his family as well, turning the event into an even more political affair than it has been in recent years.

