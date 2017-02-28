‘Monday Night Raw’ Recap: Seth Rollins Vows To Take Out Triple H At WrestleMania

Monday Night Raw was filled with a lot of high points including Seth Rollins vowing to be at WrestleMania 33, even if he did not get an all-clear from doctors.

Rollins Will Be At WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins vowed that he would be at WrestleMania 33 as he looks to finally seek revenge against former mentor Triple H, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old hobbled to the ring in his first Raw appearance ever since Samoa Joe injured his knee again in January.

The wrestler, whose real name is Colby Lopez, appeared Monday night on crutches and initially hinted that doctors might not clear him in time for the biggest event in the WWE on April 2. However, the 30-year-old got fired up when HHH, who cost him a spot in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and denied him the Universal Title in August, told him not to show up in Orlando because he would regret it.

Rollins then backtracked and defiantly promised to appear at the WWE event, telling Corey Greaves that he would be there even if the doctors did not clear him. Seth Rollins, who signed with WWE in 2010, promised to take down The Game. It is hard to see how Seth Rollins, who is currently on a hiatus ever since he reinjured his right knee, would be match-ready to face the 14-time world champion at WrestleMania 33.

Joe Vs. Sami Zayn Rivalry Heating Up

After getting beaten by Samoa Joe in consecutive weeks, Zayn gained back his pound of flesh when he attacked Joe after his match-up against Cesaro on Monday night. As Joe was doing an interview after his fight with Cesaro, he got blindsided by Sami Zayn. The wrestler, who is of Syrian descent, came out of nowhere and attacked his 37-year-old counterpart. Security and referees tried to get in between the feuding pair, but it did not stop 32-year-old Sami Zayn from gaining the upper hand over a shocked and obviously tired Samoa Joe.

A match between both wrestlers was confirmed on Monday Night Raw and hypes the unrest that has been brewing between the pair. Both wrestlers will face each other at Fastlane, the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33. Sami Zayn, who is originally from Canada, would be looking to redeem himself after receiving a pummeling from Samoa Joe in recent weeks.

The former NXT champions fell out when Samoa Joe hurled a thinly veiled barb at the “Underdog from the Underground” during an interview, saying that he was not in the WWE to make friends like him. Zayn had called out “The Destroyer” over the insult, and their conflict has stepped up ever since. “The Destroyer” and the “Underdog from the Underground” will have the chance to settle their personal scores once and for all at Fastlane on March 5.

Reigns & Strowman Showdown Sunday

The final segment of Monday Night Raw was meant to be a routine contract signing of Sunday’s match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, according to Wrestling Inc. However, things spiraled out of control. Raw general manager Mick Foley was meant to preside over proceedings, but he was told to leave by Strowman. The Raw general manager, who hinted in January that he might leave his position, refused to budge and told Strowman to show him some respect.

Before things could get out of hand between Foley and Strowman, Reigns showed up. This led to a fight breaking out between the wrestlers. Reigns hit one of his deadly spears as he smashed his foe through a barricade, knocking out a security guard in the process.

Reigns then entered the ring to sign the contract, only to see Strowman get back on his feet as if nothing happened. The 33-year-old clambered back into the ring and flung Reigns chest-first into one of the turnbuckles, which caused it to snap off the ring post. Both wrestlers could have taken their feisty fight further but preferred to leave it at that. Die-hard fans will have to salivate for their Fastlane match-up on Sunday.

