Donald Trump Blames President Obama For Leaks And GOP Town Hall Attacks [Video]

Donald Trump has now gone on record with Fox and Friends on Fox News to blame former president Barack Obama for the leaks that have been coming out of Washington and all the backlash members of the elected Republican establishment have been getting at “Town Hall” meetings in their districts.

Although the interview for Fox and Friends has not aired yet, a portion of the interview has been made available to CNN to report on. It is apparent that during the interview, the Fox News program clearly wanted to know if Donald Trump intended to place the blame on former President Barack Obama for the leaks on the Russian scandal as well as the highly publicized verbal attacks on Republican elected officials at Town Hall meetings.

thehill: Obama ranked 12th best president in top survey of historians https://t.co/zZTvKPxfIi pic.twitter.com/EGfRUxAXyU — Glenn Quagmire ☣ (@Angelus1701) February 18, 2017

“It turns out his organization seems to do a lot of these organizing to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you,” the Fox and Friends host asked Donald Trump. “Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents’ code?”

It almost seemed liked the perfect question that Donald Trump wanted to be asked when he was in the interview. Trump took a somber tone when answering, but he still replied in agreement.

“No, I think he (Barack Obama) is behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is,” Trump replied to the Fox and Friends host.

#Trump vacation and security bill to US taxpayers, Day 30: $51M

Obama, 8 year total: $96M@SeanHannity: lying used-car Trump kiss-ass pic.twitter.com/q9cD2jLMxl — GOP FIB Network (@GOPFIB) February 18, 2017

But they asked Donald Trump a two-part question that he did not elaborate on when he answered. It is unclear if Trump was saying that Obama was behind only the leaks or if he was also behind the Republican turmoil at the Town Hall meetings that have been taking place across the country.

“You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know,” Donald Trump further explained on the Fox and Friends segment. “No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

As is the case most of the time, Donald Trump did not provide any sourced evidence to back up his claims, but he made clear that he was certain that Barack Obama and “his people” were behind what appears to be both the Washington leaks and the Republican Town Hall turmoil that has exploded across the country in various regions with elected officials.

One thing that Donald Trump might have been referring to when he said “his people,” referring to Barack Obama’s people, might have been the political group Organizing for Action that supports the policies of Barack Obama and left-leaning politicians.

Donald Trump Is Publicly Taking Credit for Barack Obama’s Workhttps://t.co/RxQgwOmMLz pic.twitter.com/WshBTCejsz — Bryan Page (@hamby519) February 28, 2017

There are at least 14 organizers with Organizing for Action that have trained localized organizers to effectively voice their opinions at certain events, such as the Town Halls that have recently been happening. But it does not seem likely that the political action group that was born during Barack Obama’s administration would have anything to do with the leaks that have been coming out of Washington, simply because they would not have access to that kind of information.

This also includes the reports that happened earlier this month when Donald Trump was making calls with foreign leaders like Mexico and Australia, which was reported to be lackluster and appeared to be foolish in nature. Trump told Fox News that he believed those leaks to be coming from “Obama people.”

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has blasted the media repeatedly for publicizing those leaks. That includes going as far as to calling certain established media organizations like CNN, “fake news.”

