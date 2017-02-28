Survivor 34’: Cast Members Share What It Means To Be A Game Changer

The CBS TV show Survivor will begin its 34th season on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 with a two-hour premiere episode. The premiere marks another milestone for Survivor as it will be the 500th episode of the series something that even surprises host Jeff Probst.

“When we started this adventure, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d still be going strong 17 years later!” said host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “I’m as enthusiastic as ever and love the relationship we have with our audience. I think Survivor fans are really going to enjoy this season.”

When Survivor aired for the first time in 2000, the show was truly a game changing show where contestant didn’t just survive on a show for being good or skilled. On Survivor, a contestant also needs to know when to lie and conspire as well. So it is fitting that this next season of Survivor be themed “Game Changers” featuring 20 castaways who have all been here before outwitting, outplaying and outlasting in previous versions of the show. What does it mean to be a “game changer?” This season’s cast share their thoughts in the video below:

While all the contestants have the advantage of playing the game before, three of this season’s castaways have a little more experience on their side. Each have already walked away from the game as winners and one of them have already won the game twice.

Sandra Diaz-Twine won Survivor twice during Seasons 7 (Pearl Islands) and 20 (Heroes Vs. Villains). According to CBS, her strategy is to team up with the alpha males, jockey herself for position and aim to put herself first. She shes that for two seasons she wore a crown that that crown won’t be coming off any time soon.

James (JT) Thomas Jr. will also be playing Survivor for the third time. He became the winner of Season 18 (Tocantins) and reappeared just two seasons later for Heroes Vs. Villains where he came in 10th place. The saddest part is that he was the reason for his own demise playing what many have called the “dumbest move in Survivor history,” says CBS. One of his strategies for this season is to avoid any blindsides is to stay far away from the third former winning contestant, Tony Vlachos.

Now 43 years of age, Tony Vlachos competed in Season 28 (Cagayan) where he was known as a “bad boy” who never sat still. Instead, he would actively eavesdrop on tribe mates, blindside his closest allies and found a few hidden idols as well.

The cast of Season 34 of Survivor will be split up into two teams of ten called Mana and Nuku. Here’s the complete list of who will be competing on each team.

“Mana” Tribe:

Michaela Bradshaw (25)

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X (Finished 14 th )

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X (Finished 14 ) Aubry Bracco (30)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty (Runner Up)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty (Runner Up) Sandra Diaz-Twine (41)

Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands (Winner) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Winner)

Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands (Winner) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Winner) Ciera Eastin (27)

Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances (Finished 10th) and Season 27: Blood vs. Water (Finished 5th & Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances (Finished 10th) and Season 27: Blood vs. Water (Finished 5th & Jury Member) Malcolm Freberg (29)

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines (Finished 4th and Jury Member) and Season 26: Caramoan (Finished 9th & Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines (Finished 4th and Jury Member) and Season 26: Caramoan (Finished 9th & Jury Member) Hali Ford (26)

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar (Finished 11th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar (Finished 11th and Jury Member) Caleb Reynolds (28)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (Medically Evacuated)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (Medically Evacuated) Troyzan Robertson (54)

Previously Played On: Season 24: One World (Finished 8th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 24: One World (Finished 8th and Jury Member) Jeff Varner (50)

Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia (Finished 10th out of 16 and Non Jury) and Season 31: 2nd Chances (Finished 17 th )

Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia (Finished 10th out of 16 and Non Jury) and Season 31: 2nd Chances (Finished 17 ) Tony Vlachos (42)

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty (Winner)

The Nuku Tribe:

Andrea Boehlke (27)

Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island (Finished 5th and Jury Member) and Season 26: Caramoan (Finished 7th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island (Finished 5th and Jury Member) and Season 26: Caramoan (Finished 7th and Jury Member) Brad Culpepper (47)

Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water (Finished 15th out of 20)

Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water (Finished 15th out of 20) Sierra Dawn-Thomas (29)

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar (Finished 5th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar (Finished 5th and Jury Member) Cirie Fields (45)

Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama (Finished 4th and Jury member) and Season 16: Micronesia (Finished 3rd and Jury member) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Finished 17 th )

Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama (Finished 4th and Jury member) and Season 16: Micronesia (Finished 3rd and Jury member) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Finished 17 ) Sarah Lacina (32)

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty (Finished 11th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty (Finished 11th and Jury Member) Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth (34)

Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands (Runner-up) and Season 16: Micronesia (Finished 9th and Jury Member) and Season 23: South Pacific (Finished 4th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands (Runner-up) and Season 16: Micronesia (Finished 9th and Jury Member) and Season 23: South Pacific (Finished 4th and Jury Member) Zeke Smith (28)

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X (Finished 9th and Jury Member)

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X (Finished 9th and Jury Member) James “J.T” Thomas (31)

Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins (Winner) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Finished 10 th )

Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins (Winner) and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (Finished 10 ) Tai Trang (52)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (2nd Runner-up)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (2nd Runner-up) Debbie Wanner (51)

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (Finished 9th)

So, who would you like to see win this season?

