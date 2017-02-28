Selena Gomez Goes Braless On Her First Instagram Slideshow

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos in which she was braless as she tested the new slideshow feature on the social platform.

Braless Selena decided to treat her Instagram fans with the photos courtesy of the slideshow. The young singer appeared quite happy in the photos and was dressed in an oversized denim jacket and a white top underneath. The 24-year-old looked very beautiful in the photos which were quite a treat to her fans. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses and a nice tousled hairstyle.

Selena’s happiness reflects her current love life

Selena recently became the talk of the town when it was revealed that she was dating fellow artist, The Weeknd. The two seems to have hit it off quite nicely and have been spotted showing off their love in public on numerous occasions. She appears to be quite smitten with the “Star Boy” rapper and is clearly not afraid to show off her joy. Her fans are excited because this is the first time that she seems really serious about another guy ever since she broke up with Justine Bieber. This is proof that she has also gotten over that breakup and has moved on.

Selena and The Weeknd publicize their relationship

The 24-year-old has been using Instagram to show off her relationship. She recently called The Weeknd “Baby” on one of her posts. The two officially started dating each other just a few weeks after the 27-year-old broke things off with his model ex, Bella Hadid. Selena even accompanied her new love interest to Drake’s concert in Amsterdam about two weeks ago.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye has been experiencing a lot of success in the music industry lately. It has been double blessings for the star because he seems to have also gotten lucky in terms of love. Gomez has also been very supportive of her new man. She attended one of his concert performances during his European tour. She also traveled with him to the Netherlands on February 23 just so that she could be close to him.

Prior to the launch of The Weeknd’s tour, Gomez gave him a nice birthday surprise by renting out Dave and Busters. She wanted to make the party as memorable as possible. They were also spotted together on a Yacht the same night that the Grammy award ceremony was held. They were spotted kissing and laughing together while on the yacht which was docked at Marina Del Ray before they shared a romantic dinner.

Gomez, who currently has more than 100 million followers on Instagram, has been taking advantage of every opportunity that she gets to spend with her new boyfriend. She seems so stoked about the whole thing. The Weeknd proved to be a force to reckon with in the music industry and is currently one of the fastest rising artists. He also gained more fame thanks to his iconic hairstyle though he did away with it not so long ago. Perhaps it was time for some changes and one great upgrade that he got was Selena as his new girlfriend and she is clearly head over heels in love with him.

As for Selena’s happy moment that she shared on Instagram through the slideshow, it is not clear where she was at the time though the surroundings suggest that she was most likely in the ladies bathroom somewhere. Nevertheless, she appeared extremely happy but it’s not clear whether The Weeknd was around. Unfortunately, Gomez did not take off the denim jacket to flaunt her braless look in the top that she was wearing on that particular occasion.

