Netflix ‘Bright’ To Star Will Smith, Joel Edgerton: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has a new upcoming original movie, Bright, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

During the Academy Awards, Netflix surprised viewers by giving people a first look at their new sci-fi film Bright starring Will Smith complete with a police uniform and a sword. The scene, which looked a lot like a cop movie filmed in Los Angeles, turned 180 degrees when an orc — that look a lot like the ones found in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings — came out of nowhere pulling a shotgun.

A curiosity among viewers

The trailer stirred up the curiosity of many during the Academy Awards. Some thought the trailer to be for a new action movie in theater. However, speculations immediately died down after seeing the words “Only on Netflix” at the end of the 30-second clip.

Surprisingly, Will Smith, who will star as Ward, is a human cop who will journey alongside Joel Edgerton, who will play Jakoby, an orc cop. Basically, the viewers of the upcoming Netflix original movie will see a new kind of police using magic to handle crimes, although it might not be very new at all for some.

Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and other cast for Bright

Since Netflix looks to be testing new waters with their first original movie Bright, getting Will Smith to star in the film is a good move to pull in more viewers to check the streaming service’s new project. With a name as big as Will Smith, who is synonymous with big theatrical action films, the Men in Black actor would be good to secure a possible franchise for Bright.

Netflix also seemed careful with choosing Bright‘s other characters. Joel Edgerton was known to star in movies like The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty, and Warrior. Aside from Smith and Edgerton, Bright will also include actors Ike Barinholtz from Suicide Squad, Brad William Henke from Orange Is the New Black, Edgar Ramirez who co-starred with Edgerton in Zero Dark Thirty, and Noomi Rapace from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

A mix-up of fantasy movies and games

Still, the trailer for Bright makes it look like a mix of several movies under the same genre of sci-fi/fantasy. The trailer, which lasts 30 seconds, is like a mix of the game Shadowrun with its gritty urban setting. The movie’s similarity with The Lord of the Rings came by with its sort of mythical creatures. Bright also has similarities with two other films, End of Watch and Alien Nation, with its magical creatures living amongst humans. Both films were directed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, and it is reported that he will also direct Bright.

Direction and screenplay

In other news, Polygon reported that Netflix bought Bright a year ago from now with a reported $90 million price tag. Of the given amount, $45 million will be for the film production budget with another $3 million alloted for the script. Max Landis, who also wrote the script for Victor Frankenstein and Chronicle, will be the movie’s screenwriter. Suicide Squad director David Ayer has been confirmed to direct the film.

The description for the film reads as follows.

“Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time, Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.”

Netflix might make Bright a little different

Netflix has been known to do production releases for smaller theater runs to qualify for film awards just like what they did with Crouching Tiger. This time, though, Netflix might not produce Bright the same way, especially if the movie will only be available through the streaming service, CNET learned.

Biggest blockbuster film yet for Netflix

With an unrivaled line-up of original content, seeing Netflix get into original feature films would be something fresh for the streaming service. The movie’s plot of bringing a human and an orc cop together is not altogether new, but it’s something to look forward to for fans with Smith in the mix.

If all goes well, Bright would be Netflix’s biggest hit on blockbuster films. The streaming service already has the War Machine starring Brad Pitt on a line-up, though it is yet to be released by the company. In comparison to the $90 million that Netflix shelled out for Bright, the $60 million price of War Machine might make Bright look to be the better movie for some.

Watch the trailer of Netflix’s original movie Bright below that will make its global debut by December this year.

