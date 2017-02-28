Netflix ‘Bright’ To Star Will Smith, Joel Edgerton: Everything We Know So Far

Here’s everything we know so far and more about Netflix’s upcoming original movie Bright.

During the Academy Awards, Netflix surprised viewers by giving people a first look at their new sci-fi film Bright starring Will Smith complete with a police uniform and a sword. The scene, which looked a lot like a cop movie filmed in Los Angeles, turned 180 degrees when an orc — much like the ones you would see in The Lord of the Rings — came out of nowhere pulling a shotgun.

A curiosity among viewers

The trailer brought up a lot of questions to those who got to preview it during the Academy Awards. However, speculations of a new movie trailer in theaters immediately died down after seeing the words of the end of the clip: “Only on Netflix.”

Surprisingly, Will Smith, who will star as Ward, is a human cop who will journey alongside Joel Edgerton, who will play Jakoby, an orc cop. Basically, the viewers of the upcoming Netflix original movie will see a new kind of police using magic to handle crimes, although it might not be very new at all for some.

Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and other cast for Bright

Since Netflix looks to be testing new waters with their first original movie Bright, getting Will Smith to star in the film is a good move to pull in more viewers to check the streaming service’s new project. With a name as big as Will Smith, who is synonymous with big theatrical action films, the Men in Black actor would be good to secure a possible franchise for Bright.

Netflix also seemed careful with choosing the other characters. Joel Edgerton, on the other hand, starred in The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty, and Warrior. Aside from Smith and Edgerton, Bright will also star Ike Barinholtz from Suicide Squad, Brad William Henke from Orange Is the New Black, Edgar Ramirez who co-starred with Edgerton in Zero Dark Thirty, and Noomi Rapace from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

A mix-up of fantasy movies and games

Still, the trailer for Bright makes it look like a mix of several movies under the same genre of sci-fi/fantasy. The trailer, which lasts 30 seconds, is like a mix of the game Shadowrun with its gritty urban setting and The Lord of the Rings with its sort of mythical creatures. Bright also has similarities to two earlier films, End of Watch and Alien Nation, with its magical creatures of elves, fairies, and orcs living alongside humans. Both films were directed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, and it is reported that he will also direct Bright.

Direction and screenplay

In other news, Polygon mentioned that Netflix purchased Bright almost a year ago with a reported $90 million tag price. Of the given amount, $45 million will be for the film production budget and $3 million will be for the script. Max Landis, who also wrote the script for Chronicle and Victor Frankenstein, will be the movie’s screenwriter. Suicide Squad director David Ayer has been confirmed to direct the film.

The description for the film reads as follows.

“Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time, Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.”

Netflix might make Bright a little different

Netflix has been known to do production releases for smaller theater runs just like with Crouching Tiger, which is a good move to qualify for film awards. This time, though, Netflix might not produce Bright the same way, especially if the movie will only be available through the streaming service, CNET learned.

Bright may be the biggest blockbuster film yet for Netflix

With an unmatched line-up of original content, seeing Netflix get into original feature films would be something fresh for the streaming service. The movie’s plot of bringing a human and an orc cop together is also something to look forward to. Ward and Jakoby both have to face elements of all kind who are ready and geared to kill for one powerful wand.

If all goes well, Bright would be the biggest push yet for Netflix when it comes to blockbuster films. The satiric war film War Machine starring Brad Pitt is reported to only cost Netflix about $60 million and has yet to be released as well. Bright will make its global debut this December.

