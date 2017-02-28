WWE News: Three Huge Matches Added To Fastlane — Samoa Joe Gets First PPV Match

It is now less than a week until WWE presents the Monday Night Raw-exclusive event known as Fastlane, and it just got a lot bigger. Five matches had already been confirmed for the pay-per-view (PPV), but that wasn’t enough as three more were added to the card last night on the go-home show. Making one of those matches so much bigger is that it will be the PPV debut for the dangerous man known as Samoa Joe.

Last night on Raw, the go-home show for Fastlane had opponents saying their final words and making some big-time threats. There was not a lot of action between most of the match competitors, but that did not stop new opponents from getting physical.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Samoa Joe had a hard-hitting match with Cesaro which ended in a clean win for the “Samoan Submission Machine.” As he was walking out of the arena, he was attacked by Sami Zayn in retaliation from Joe’s attack a few weeks ago and it set up the only obvious outcome.

As reported a week ago by Inquisitr, it was rumored that Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn would be added to Fastlane, and now, it has been made official. This will mark Joe’s official WWE pay-per-view debut, and it will be a good match, no doubt.

These two superstars waged huge wars against one another in NXT, and this will be their chance to do it on the main roster. For anyone watching Fastlane on Sunday, be prepared as this one may absolutely steal the show.

Another big bout was added as part of the Kickoff Show for Fastlane, and it will be a cruiserweight tag team match. The official preview page for the match has Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa teaming together to take on The Brian Kedrick and Noam Dar in what will likely be a bout that sees a lot of high flying.

A third match was added on Monday Night Raw, and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax brings the grand total to eight for Fastlane. These two superstars have faced off a number of times in the past month with Jax usually coming out on top due to her brute strength, but “The Boss” won’t let that stop her.

As Banks has had her mind and everything else involved in her best friend Bayley’s feud with Charlotte Flair, she seems to have forgotten about her own business. Nia Jax is focused and ready to show her dominance once again, and Fastlane seems like the perfect place for it.

Here is the final card with all eight matches for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar (Kickoff Match)

The superstars of Monday Night Raw have to really give this their all as it will lead right into the “Road to WrestleMania 33.” If WWE is going to build up as much interest as possible in their biggest PPV of the year, this will have to kick it all off.

Fastlane is going to be huge, but fans have to realize that it is the final PPV before WWE presents WrestleMania 33 in early April. Samoa Joe will have the chance to showcase himself in a big setting, but will he end up with a match on the grand stage? There is a lot to settle and so much on the line with these new matches, but everyone can’t wait to see if it is Goldberg or Kevin Owens walking out with the Universal Championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]