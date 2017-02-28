Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy: ‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Ex Javi Marroquin Reportedly Furious

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were apparently not in good terms when they broke up and it seems that the announcement of the Teen Mom 2 star’s third pregnancy may have strained their relationship further. After Marroquin’s reaction on Twitter made the headlines following Lowry’s pregnancy bombshell, reports are stating that the military man was furious about being kept in the dark.

On Feb. 23, Javi seemingly dissed Kailyn through a post on Instagram. He shared a photo of his boy Lincoln and captioned it with, “My son, Follow your dreams I’ll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy.”

Days after, a source allegedly revealed to Radar Online that Javi was actually furious he was not informed about Kailyn’s pregnancy. He only learned about the news from someone, according to the tipster, and he was “pissed off” about it.

Kailyn Lowry revealed her pregnancy to her ex and father of son Isaac, Jo Rivera, and that is because she feels she can have a conversation with him on the matter, she wrote on her blog.

“Jo has been aware of things for a while now. He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions. We always share concerns and move forward.”

As for Javi, Kailyn Lowry only wrote that she never had the discussion with him. But the insider, who is a close friend of Marroquin, believed that the 24-year-old staff sergeant had the right to know about the pregnancy because the baby will become Lincoln’s younger sibling. Reportedly, Javi was “upset” that time when he learned that his ex is pregnant again.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has not revealed who her baby daddy is and her fans are dying to know. There have been reports stating that it could be Tyler Hill, a classmate of hers from Delaware State University, but he already denied this, adding that she is not his type, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Another rumored prospect is new Teen Mom 2 producer, J.C. Cueva, but Kailyn cleared it up on Twitter when a fan suggested she was hooking up with him. Lowry’s response implied that there was no hooking up with the show producer and that he is not the father.

Some fans are even speculating that Kailyn may have hooked up again with Jo Rivera and he could be her baby daddy, according to InTouch Weekly. The mystery about Lowry’s pregnancy had fans talking but it appears that she won’t be revealing him soon.

What Kailyn did confirm was that the pregnancy was planned.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

She added that she had to wait to give the announcement due to health reasons. Kailyn had a lot of health problems and she just was not ready to give the news, but then some people in her life sold her out.

Nevertheless, Lowry is happy with her decision and is excited about the pregnancy. Her two little boys, Isaac and Lincoln, are equally excited to see their younger brother or sister. She added that Isaac wants a sister while Lincoln longs for a brother.

“I’m not hoping for one or the other. I don’t find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise.”

Kailyn Lowry has also started gathering name ideas for her third baby and has even asked her Twitter fans to help out. She has, at least, responded to a fan who suggested the name “Loren.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]