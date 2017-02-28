Trump’s Attorney General Declares War On Marijuana, Says Weed Makes You Violent

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared war on marijuana claiming that it causes the violence, US Uncut reported.

The person President Trump picked to head the U.S. Department of Justice promises to launch a full- fledge war on marijuana stating that marijuana users have an increased rate of committing a violent crime, according to “his experts.”

“I believe [marijuana use is] an unhealthy practice and current levels of THC in marijuana are very high compared to what they were a few years ago. Experts are telling me there’s more violence around marijuana than one would think and there’s big money involved.”

Sessions’ statement about marijuana and increase in violent crimes doesn’t make any sense and goes against recent research. The University of Texas at Dallas concluded that there is no link between marijuana use and an increase in crime rate. Another study discovered that cannabis use actually decreases the percentage of domestic violence.

“More frequent marijuana use generally predicted less frequent [intimate partner violence] for both men and women over the first nine years of marriage. Not only that, couples who both used marijuana frequently — compared to one spouse using it more than the other — were at the lowest risk for subsequent partner violence.”

Sessions wasn’t clear how he planned to launch his war on marijuana. He hasn’t explained how the Department of Justice plans to handle marijuana use in those states that legalized the usage.

“States they can pass the laws they choose,” Sessions explained. “I would just say it does remain a violation of the federal legislation to distribute marijuana throughout any place in the United States, whether a state legalizes it or not.”

Sessions’ comment seem to be in line with Sean Spicer’s comments last week saying that President Trump planned to “crack down on recreational marijuana usage.”

Trump’s plan is to have greater enforcement on federal laws surrounding the use of cannabis. Spicer was quick to clarify that President Trump sees recreational and medical marijuana as two separate issues.

President Trump recognizes that many Americans use medical marijuana and that it a drug that has many health benefits. However, they are looking into figuring out a way to stop the recreational marijuana use in the nation, Huffington Post reported.

Under President Obama, he allowed the states to decide their own marijuana policy and enforce it as they saw fit. Sessions reminded the public that since marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, Trump can reverse Obama’s policy. And, it looks like that’s the plan, eventually.

Sessions said in a Senate hearing last year that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.” Jeff spoke at a hearing, urging the federal government to stop the legalization of cannabis. He dubbed President Obama’s marijuana policy, “a mistake.”

President Trump has not discussed how he plans to pursue the war on marijuana. The only thing the public knows is Trump feels that recreational marijuana use should be against the law. He claims to “fully support” the use of medical marijuana if prescribed by a licensed doctor.

Jeff Sessions cited his main reason for being against the legalization of recreational marijuana was it causes an increase in crime rate. It proved to be false. In fact, marijuana users have a decrease in crime rate, especially in states that legalized marijuana.

“The only connection between marijuana and violence is the one that exists when illegal sellers battle it out for profits in the black market.”

Do you think President Trump and Jeff Sessions will try to reverse the recreational marijuana laws? Do you think there is any link between marijuana use and violent crimes?

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]