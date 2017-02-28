Blake Shelton To Propose To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’? Staff Sick Of Their PDA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may finally get engaged on The Voice. The two have been dating for more than a year and there have already been reports that they are planning their wedding so the perfect opportunity will be an on-air proposal.

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” an insider told Radar Online.

“They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

The co-stars may give in to the request of the producers since they are reportedly getting a bonus. According to the website, the couple is getting a significantly higher bonus than the other judges to keep their romance alive on camera.

Apart from keeping the spark on air, the producers also wanted to see Shelton and Stefani in fierce competition just like what they did in the past. Also included in their contract is a break-up clause. If they happen to split during the course of the series, they are required to finish the remainder of their existing contracts.

The two have worked on the past season and it really increased the ratings of the popular television series when Shelton started wooing Stefani. Maybe that’s why the producers decided to give them a bonus, but that allegedly must have made the No Doubt lead vocalist turn into a diva. After two seasons away from the competition, the 47-year-old singer returns at The Voice and she’s so thankful and fired up to win.

Since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were paid big bucks to display their love on camera, the staff are reportedly getting sick of their PDA. She has allegedly been butting heads with so many people because of her attitude.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person that she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She used to be everyone’s favorite and now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her.”

The country crooner and pop star will have no problem packing on the PDA on air since they are comfortable doing that as seen on their social media accounts. On Valentine’s Day, Stefani shared a photo kissing Shelton on the lips on Instagram.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

The 40-year-old country superstar is more active on Twitter, but he commonly uses that to promote his new music and projects. However, using her photo as his profile picture shows how much important she is to him. He also shared a photo lying in bed beside his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve.

Happy New Years gx pic.twitter.com/E9PA6KQMAc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 1, 2017

Aside from expressing their love for each other on social media, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani isn’t ashamed to let the whole world know how much they love each other. During a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker talked about her boyfriend.

“I love Blake!” Gwen shared.

“He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

The mother of three also confessed that she wasn’t familiar with country music and she doesn’t even know that Shelton existed in the world. However, things changed when she joined the popular American TV series and worked with the “She’s Got A Way With Words” singer.

“Trust me, I’m like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” she said. “I know all of his music.”

The couple did a duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in Blake’s new album If I’m Honest. She claimed that country music is similar to her music because the songs are heartfelt and very storytelling. She was happy to learn something new and something she can relate to.

The country charmer also talked about his girlfriend when he stopped by at The Ellen DeGeneres Show last December. Blake Shelton claims that he loves talking about Gwen Stefani and revealed the things that he loves most about her.

“It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart,” he said. “She’s hot,” he added, asking DeGeneres, “Have you seen her? I mean look at that.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]