Netflix March 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To, And Leaving Netflix In March

Since we are nearing the end of February, Netflix has released the complete list of titles that will be coming to, and leaving the streaming service next month.

While most of the new arrivals will make their debut on March 1, there will be titles added all throughout the month. Some notable additions are Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. The movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel Safe Haven will also be available next month, along with the Disney films Pete’s Dragon and The BFG. Aside from the many new films, there are also several television series that will be added including season eight of The Vampire Diaries, season one of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and season three of How to Get Away with Murder, among others.

Netflix also revealed the titles that will no longer be available next month. Jaws,Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge will be leaving on March 1, along with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Justice League: War.

These 97 movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in March 2017: https://t.co/MrknTqe6Op pic.twitter.com/x73ZEqhSJe — Glamour (@glamourmag) February 24, 2017

Titles coming to Netflix in March:

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2

Blazing Saddles

Chicago

Deep Run

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Epic Drives: Season 2

Friday After Next

Head 2 Head: Season 2

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1

Ignition: Season 1

Impossible Dreamers

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2

Know Your Enemy – Japan

Kung Fu Panda

Let There Be Light

Memento

Midnight in Paris

Nacho Libre

Nazi Concentration Camps

Roadkill: Season 2

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

San Pietro

Singing with Angels

Sustainable

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Craft

This Is Spinal Tap

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress

The Negro Soldier

Thunderbolt

Tunisian Victory

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone

The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1

Burning Sands

Love: Season 2

One More Time: Season 1

The Boss’ Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs

Million Dollar Baby

March 14

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

The BFG

Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2

Notes on Blindness

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1

Coraline

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino

Another Forever

Evolution

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3

Welcome to New York

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2

Déjà Vu

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie: Season 3

Ingobernable: Season 1

Spider

The Square

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28

Archer: Season 7

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Dinotrux: Season 4

FirstBorn

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11

Titles leaving Netflix in March:

March 1

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1–7

Robin Hood: Seasons 1–3

Survivors: Series 1–2

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Keeping Up Appearances

National Lampoon’s Animal House

March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

WebJunkie

March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love at First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15

BoyB for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

American Dreamz

March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

March 25

All Stars Pup

The Perfect Wedding

March 27

Dragonwolf

March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

