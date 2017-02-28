Netflix March 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To, And Leaving Netflix In March

Since we are nearing the end of February, Netflix has released the complete list of titles that will be coming to, and leaving the streaming service next month.
While most of the new arrivals will make their debut on March 1, there will be titles added all throughout the month. Some notable additions are Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. The movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel Safe Haven will also be available next month, along with the Disney films Pete’s Dragon and The BFG. Aside from the many new films, there are also several television series that will be added including season eight of The Vampire Diaries, season one of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and season three of How to Get Away with Murder, among others.
#JurassicPark and everything else coming to #Netflix March 2017 https://t.co/soTZahH416 pic.twitter.com/wdZZNfrJrw
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 23, 2017
Netflix also revealed the titles that will no longer be available next month. Jaws,Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge will be leaving on March 1, along with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Justice League: War.
These 97 movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in March 2017: https://t.co/MrknTqe6Op pic.twitter.com/x73ZEqhSJe
— Glamour (@glamourmag) February 24, 2017
Titles coming to Netflix in March:
March 1
Angry Birds: Season 2
Blazing Saddles
Chicago
Deep Run
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
Epic Drives: Season 2
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head: Season 2
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1
Ignition: Season 1
Impossible Dreamers
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2
Know Your Enemy – Japan
Kung Fu Panda
Let There Be Light
Memento
Midnight in Paris
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps
Roadkill: Season 2
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
San Pietro
Singing with Angels
Sustainable
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Craft
This Is Spinal Tap
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
The Negro Soldier
Thunderbolt
Tunisian Victory
March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1
March 4
Safe Haven
March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
March 8
Hands of Stone
The Waterboy
March 9
Thithi
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
Burning Sands
Love: Season 2
One More Time: Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter
March 13
Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby
March 14
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame
March 15
The BFG
Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2
Notes on Blindness
March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1
Coraline
March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
March 18
Come and Find Me
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8
March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2
March 21
Ali & Nino
Another Forever
Evolution
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3
Welcome to New York
March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie: Season 3
Ingobernable: Season 1
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 25
The Student Body
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28
Archer: Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Dinotrux: Season 4
FirstBorn
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11
Titles leaving Netflix in March:
March 1
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1–7
Robin Hood: Seasons 1–3
Survivors: Series 1–2
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: War
Keeping Up Appearances
National Lampoon’s Animal House
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
WebJunkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love at First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
BoyB for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
American Dreamz
March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
March 25
All Stars Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
[Featured Image by sitthiphong/Shutterstock.com]