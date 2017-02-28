Netflix March 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To, And Leaving Netflix In March

All titles coming to, and leaving Netflix in March 2017
Since we are nearing the end of February, Netflix has released the complete list of titles that will be coming to, and leaving the streaming service next month.

While most of the new arrivals will make their debut on March 1, there will be titles added all throughout the month. Some notable additions are Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. The movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel Safe Haven will also be available next month, along with the Disney films Pete’s Dragon and The BFG. Aside from the many new films, there are also several television series that will be added including season eight of The Vampire Diaries, season one of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and season three of How to Get Away with Murder, among others.

Netflix also revealed the titles that will no longer be available next month. Jaws,Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge will be leaving on March 1, along with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Justice League: War.

Titles coming to Netflix in March:

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2
Blazing Saddles
Chicago
Deep Run
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
Epic Drives: Season 2
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head: Season 2
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1
Ignition: Season 1
Impossible Dreamers
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2
Know Your Enemy – Japan
Kung Fu Panda
Let There Be Light
Memento
Midnight in Paris
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps
Roadkill: Season 2
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
San Pietro
Singing with Angels
Sustainable
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Craft
This Is Spinal Tap
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
The Negro Soldier
Thunderbolt
Tunisian Victory

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone
The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
Burning Sands
Love: Season 2
One More Time: Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby

March 14

Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

The BFG
Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2
Notes on Blindness

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1
Coraline

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino
Another Forever
Evolution
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3
Welcome to New York

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie: Season 3
Ingobernable: Season 1
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28

Archer: Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Dinotrux: Season 4
FirstBorn
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11

Titles leaving Netflix in March:

March 1
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1–7
Robin Hood: Seasons 1–3
Survivors: Series 1–2

Jaws

Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: War
Keeping Up Appearances

National Lampoon’s Animal House

March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater

March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

WebJunkie

March 4
Entertainment

I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries

March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis

March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8
Love at First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15
BoyB for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16
American Dreamz

March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man

March 25
All Stars Pup
The Perfect Wedding

March 27
Dragonwolf

March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

