Kim Kardashian, Kanye Not Invited To Oscars After-Parties — Not A-List Enough?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not attend any of the big Oscars after-parties, not because they did not want to, but because no one invited them, sources close to the couple claimed, according to Radar Online.

Kim was actually hoping to attend one of the parties, but for the third year in a row, she did not receive any invitation, the alleged sources said.

Failure to secure an invitation to at least one of the big Oscars after-parties sends a distressing message to the reality TV star and her rapper husband that they are not as A-list as they would like to think, the sources said.

Kim had hoped that she would be able to attend the Vanity Fair party or any of the Oscars after-party, but no one invited her, it was claimed.

“Kim was hoping to go to the Vanity Fair party, or really any party. But she didn’t receive an invitation!”

In honor of today's Oscars here's a picture of Kim and Khloé at the 2014 Elton John Oscars viewing party A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:47am PST

This is not the first year that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star has failed to secure an invitation to post-Oscar bashes and missed an opportunity to send a message about their celebrity status. It isn’t by choice that Kim has not attended any Oscars after-party since Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in 2014, the sources assured.

Kardashian was forced to watch the show at home for the third year in a row this year. She was forced to bear the disappointment of rejection for an invitation to the post-Oscars festivities, according to the sources.

“They watched the show at home,” a source said.

“Kim is often reminded that she is not a real star when she goes to any of these things, but she and Kanye really wanted to have a fun night out.”

While Kim and her hubby sat out the Oscars after-parties, watching the festivities on TV at home, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, covered the show for E! But she clashed with the producers, according to reports.

Jenner reportedly threw a tantrum, fortunately off-camera, when she realized that she had not been informed about the blue ribbons that the celebrities wore to show support for the ACLU.

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Skipped the Oscars After-Parties http://t.co/i8vSuZIESS pic.twitter.com/QHgEHCtk6d — IG: @SuccessInsiderr (@SuccessInsiderr) February 26, 2015

According to Radar Online, while serving as E!’s red carpet correspondent for the Oscar Awards, Jenner threw an “epic tantrum” and accused the producers of trying to embarrass her.

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Get Invited To Any Oscar Parties https://t.co/phpZ3VYlNG pic.twitter.com/f7ixcaWDfg — the pin (@la_patillaUs) February 27, 2017

During the live telecast with Giuliana Rancic, the 61-year-old KUWTK matriarch was commenting on the Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga’s Oscar dress when she asked, “What is the blue thing she has there? Is that a ribbon?”

“It’s the ACLU ribbon that a lot of people are actually wearing on the red carpet tonight,” Rancic explained.

“This is the first one I’ve seen. That little ribbon,” Jenner responded.

“It’s a ribbon that says you stand for people’s rights,” ACLU explained later in a tweet.

Jenner came under fire on social media.

“Kris accused producers of trying to sabotage her,” a source told Radar Online.

“She actually went on to say that it was their fault that they did not inform her of what the blue ribbons signified.”

“She will likely not be asked to work the pre-show again,” the source added.

#20150223 usweekly: No #Oscars parties this year? Find out what Kim Kardashian was doing in… https://t.co/k825XAX04b pic.twitter.com/j5Ky646ihz — NewsFlashback (@NewsFlashback) December 5, 2015

However, some Kimye fans argued that Radar Online’s sources were probably mistaken about the reason why Kardashian and her rapper hubby did not attend any of the Oscars after-parties.

According to Kim’s fans, she is a big star and would have obtained an invitation if she had wanted one. The couple most likely stayed away from the parties on purpose after recent trials, such as Kim’s terrifying experience in Paris and persistent rumors about their marriage throughout last year.

Since Kanye was hospitalized after an emotional breakdown in November, rumors about his mental health have not abated.

“There’s plenty of evidence that Kim is, in fact, a huge star, and we’re sure her night in has more to do with the drama that the family has been through in the last year,” Hollywood Life concluded.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]