Mariah Carey On Nick Cannon’s Reported Breakdown: ‘We Have Each Other’s Backs’

Singer Mariah Carey has come out swinging at recent reports of her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, suffering a mental breakdown and being denied access to the children they bore with one another.

As Billboard notes, the “I Don’t” vocalist, 46, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 27, to share a short but sweet message that defends the bond she still has with Cannon years after their 2014 split.

“There’s no validity or truth to the false accusations looming in the press regarding our family,” Carey said of her current standing with Cannon.

“Nick is the father of my children. We will always stand up for each other, have each other’s backs and we will always remain a strong family.”

Nick would go on to approve Mariah’s statement by way of a repost of her comment on his own Instagram profile with the added line, “salute to the queen! #FamilyFirst.”

The singer’s open show of support for her former husband comes days before the release of a rumored National Enquirer issue that includes a supposed bombshell article regarding Cannon’s current level of mental capacity.

In the piece, NE writers supposedly inquire if several eccentric acts displayed by Cannon as of late, including a newly-acquired propensity for turban wearing, and his purported release from hosting duties of NBC’s America’s Got Talent after he fiercely defended a racially-charged joke from his latest comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, with white AGT studio heads, are actually warning signs of a possible mental breakdown.

“The National Enquirer were preparing an article reporting Nick Cannon has suffered a nervous breakdown,” Billboard confirms, “and his erratic behavior has given ex-wife Mariah Carey little choice but to petition for custody of their children.”

Cannon, like Carey, would take to Instagram once word of the article reached him to debunk all claims.

“More lies,” he stated, followed by three exclamation points.

“So, the [National Enquirer] wants to play around with my children? Only evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness.”

Nick then threatened in no uncertain terms that if the story ran as written, he would take the publication to court on defamation charges.

“If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King?”

Rumor has it that the writer of the NE article focused mostly on Cannon’s choice to depart AGT just before filming began for the show’s upcoming 12th season as the main reason for the inquiry on his mental health.

Earlier this month, Nick explained his side of the story on his official Facebook page and noted how executives of the talent competition were alleged to have approached him after Stand Up, Don’t Shoot first aired on Showtime in early February.

“This has weighed heavy on my spirit,” Cannon expressed in the lengthy open letter that was transcribed by the Hollywood Reporter.

“It was brought to my attention by my ‘team’ that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

“I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season,” Nick went on to say, “but I can not see myself returning,”

“There will always be a ‘do as I say’ mentality that mirrors society’s perception of women and minorities, and only a few will stand up against it. I proudly stand as one of those few, and will gladly take on whatever repercussions that come with it.”

Along with his AGT departure, the comedian also chose to fire all members of his longtime advising team, ICM Partners for CAA. To date, Cannon has never expressed a reason for the group’s termination.

Carey and Cannon began their relationship in 2008 after Mariah hired Nick on as an extra for her “Bye Bye” video from the album, E=MC2. The two went on to marry in April of that year and had two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan in April of 2011. Nick filed for divorce in December 2014 with the matter becoming finalized earlier this year, just weeks before his ex-wife was set to marry Australian businessman James Packer. Mariah would go to split from Packer in late 2016.

Both entertainers have since moved on both emotionally and physically with Mariah Carey now dating choreographer Bryan Tanaka, as shown on her docu-series, Mariah’s World, and Nick Cannon recently welcoming his third child, son Golden, with another former lover, Brittany Bell. A source close to Carey told E! News that the songstress reached out to Nick following the arrival of the newborn and wished them both well.

