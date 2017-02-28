Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter, Penelope Disick, Has A Lip Ring Like Kim’s?

Kourtney Kardashian has had ups and downs throughout the years (but who hasn’t?). However, the mom seems to find true joy in raising her daughter, Penelope Disick. Penelope is now four-years-old and every bit the mini fashionista.

The pair have recently found themselves in the middle of a social media debate. This time, it concerns a truly surprising and arguably unexpected turn of events. In a photo released by Kourtney on Monday, she and Penelope cuddle up in robes while Penelope sport a lip ring.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Many have commented that the lip ring closely resembles Kim Kardashians famous lip “piercing”. Did Penelope just want to be like her aunt? Did Kourtney think that it would be fun, fashionable and harmless? Who’s to say? So far, no information has been released addressing the motive behind a four-year-old getting a lip ring.

Numerous individuals find the move disagreeable and “inappropriate,” according to Hollywood Life. The news source also explained that the ring was a gift from none other than Kim herself.

“On Feb. 27, Kourtney posted an Instagram pic of her and Penelope laying in bed with the caption: ‘Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian.’ So obviously, Kourtney not only approves of her 4-year-old daughter wearing a lip ring, but she doesn’t care if the world sees it because she posted the picture for her 54 million followers to see.”

Granted, the lip ring is a fake–just as Kim Kardashian’s was–but some are still displeased by the accessory.

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Regardless of whether it is okay or not, Kourtney’s three kids always seem to happy. Six-year-old Mason, Penelope and their youngest sibling Reign, who is two, are often pictured on the mom’s Instagram. Kourtney and her long-time boyfriend (and father of the kids) Scott Disick broke up for the first time in 2015. The two reunited in December 2016, but called it off again just recently.

Why did she call it off? The Hollywood Gossip reported that last month Scott flew to Costa Rica with Kourtney and her family for a little vacation. The only problem? He brought another girl with him and was hiding her from Kourtney. When the truth came out, Scott and Kourtney fought it out and Disick left for Miami, where he was spotted with various women.

Also Friday night. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Following their second break up, Kourtney reportedly was heartbroken and having a meltdown, according to the news source. However, The Inquisitr stated that Kourtney has let it go and is focusing on a new relationship.

“Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber began spending time together in late 2015 after the reality star’s split from Scott Disick, the father of her three children, […] and by April, sources were claiming that the rumored couple had been hooking up for months. According to a People magazine report at the time, Kardashian and Bieber were spending one-on-one time in Los Angeles and attempting to keep their alleged romance on the down-low.”

Mason and Reign's FAST & FURIOUS birthday party. On my app. ???????? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Justin Bieber has worked his way into the heart of the Kardashian sister; what started as “friends with benefits” is now developing into something greater. The news source explained that, according to inside sources, Kourtney has begun to develop feelings for Bieber. This is probably intensified by the fact that he has apparently been very devoted to her, a source said.

“[Kourtney] and Justin have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks. He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her. They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him.”

Kourtney has definitely had a rough few years with all of the relationship drama, but she still puts in the time to be there for her kids.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]