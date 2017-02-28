Jennifer Aniston Pregnant Said ‘Confused’ Kathy Hilton In Post-Oscars Tweet

Jennifer Aniston pregnancy rumors just won’t go away. It’s not enough that every time there’s the tiniest sign of a baby bump on the 48-year-old’s amazing body, Jennifer’s fans go wild with excitement over a possible pregnancy. It turns out that Aniston can show up in a skin-tight, high-slit dress that leaves nothing to the imagination, and someone will still say the Friends star is pregnant. According to the Daily Mail, that’s exactly what happened on January 27 after Jennifer’s stunningly gorgeous appearance at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night.

Aniston wore a “spectacular black gown with a thigh-high split and plunging neckline” to the Oscars and looked about as not pregnant as a woman can look. On Monday, just hours after the Oscars were over and all the after parties finished, Kathy Hilton totally confused her followers with an “unexpected tweet” about Jennifer.

Hilton, 57, was certain that Aniston is having a baby and she also told her fans the baby’s gender. “Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!,” she wrote, followed by “happy and flowery emojis” that showed just how excited she was. The tweet was still up late Monday but disappeared around 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

One Twitter follower wondered if Hilton had confused Natalie Portman with Jennifer Aniston. Portman is heavily pregnant and skipped the Oscars because of her pregnancy.

Hilton replied “no,” to the question and left the Aniston tweet up despite numerous questions from her followers.

Twitter users responded to the story with a stream of tweets pointing out that if you listen to the endless rumors, you’d have to believe that Aniston has been almost constantly pregnant for years.

Jennifer Aniston has been pregnant for the past seven years. — Soaprah Winfrey (@iBlackzilla) February 25, 2017

One Twitter user said Jennifer has been pregnant since the nineties and asked, tongue-in-cheek, who the father is.

If my sources are to be believed, Jennifer Aniston has been (secretly) pregnant since the mid-1990's. WHOS THE FATHER JEN ???? — ???? Meghan Sara ???? (@MeghanSaraK) February 27, 2017

Jennifer has for years been “hounded” by constant reports that she’s pregnant and there’s no question that the false stories get on her nerves. The pregnancy rumors surrounded Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, right up to the Oscars, so it’s no surprise that a new one would spring up afterward.

Hollywood Take reports that Aniston and Theroux are not “obsessed with expanding their family” despite all reports of IVF treatment, surrogate pregnancy, and adoption.” Some stories insisted that “Aniston was pregnant and alone” because Theroux had left her.

But Theroux and Aniston are “better than ever” and were obviously “smitten” with each other at the Oscars. They so enjoyed each other’s company that they didn’t bother with the red carpet. Jennifer and Justin, who had just returned from a Mexican beach holiday to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday, made their way quietly into the hall, content to be together and unconcerned about impressing the waiting crowds. Jennifer especially appreciated Theroux’s quiet support since she had to lead the In Memoriam section of the evening. So many greats died in 2016 that it would always have been difficult, but Aniston was very close to Bill Paxton, whose death was so close to the day of the Oscars that organizers were unable to include Paxton in the traditional Oscars montage.

What do you think? Was Hilton confusing Jennifer Aniston with Natalie Portman? Do you wish that Aniston would have a baby with Justin Theroux?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]