‘Bates Motel’ Spoilers: Norman Confronts Romero, Rihanna Checks In As Marion

Bates Motel spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead between Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Sheriff Romero (Nestor Carbonell). Marion Crane (Rihanna) checks into Bates Motel and reveals that she’s been there before, but she wasn’t alone. Norma (Vera Farmiga) tells Norman that pretending to be dead isn’t as fun as she thought it would be. Caleb (Kenny Johnson) arrives looking for Norma to tell her about their granddaughter but finds her grave site.

Norman and Alex Face Off

At the end of Episode 1, Norman discovered that Alex sent someone to kill him. Norman or rather Mother was able to kill the man before he could hurt him. Bates Motel spoilers tease that Norman goes to see Alex in jail to find out why he is still trying to murder him.

Norman tells Alex, “As you can see, I am still alive.” Alex fires back that he shouldn’t get comfortable in that big house alone. It’s not going to end well between them because Alex seems determined to make him pay for taking Norma from him.

Marion Crane Checks In

Bates Motel preview shows Marion Crane checking into the motel. She tells Norman that she has been to the motel before, but she wasn’t alone. That’s when Norman discovers that she was with Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), who is Madeline’s (Isabelle McNally) husband.

Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Norman will develop a connection with Madeline because she resembles his mother. How will he react when he learns that Marion Crane is having an affair with Madeline’s husband?

Norma Is Sick Of Pretending To Be Dead

Last week on Bates Motel, Norman told Norma that she couldn’t be outside because people think she died two years ago. She voiced her frustrations about the situation and said that she wished that she could go to the village.

This week, Norma tells her son that pretending to be dead is getting old. Of course, the truth is that she is really dead and Norman is just imagining her being there.

It’s becoming painfully obvious that Norman is mentally ill and he needs treatment immediately. Norman doesn’t talk to anyone but Mother, who isn’t even really there. That’s about to change because Caleb is on his way to find Norma to tell her about Dylan’s (Max Thieriot) baby.

Caleb Arrives And Finds Out Norma’s Dead

Bates Motel spoilers tease that after Emma (Olivia Cooke) kicks Caleb out of her house, he makes his way to Norma’s to tell her they are grandparents. He found it strange that she hadn’t talked to Dylan in over two years. When he arrives in town, he learns that Norma is dead, and has been for a few years.

Caleb calls his son and tells him his mother is dead and the rumors around town claim that Norman had something to do with her death.

” Dylan, I told you that kid is dangerous. I knew he was going to snap. Poor Norma Louise!” Caleb cried.

Dylan will have no other choice but to come back to town to see what’s going on with Norman. He will have tough questions for his brother, most of which Norman will not want to answer.

And the Walk In Refrigerator?

Chick (Ryan Hurst) will asks Norman how the freeze is working out for him, which leads to Norman having a panic attack. Bates Motel spoilers suggest that he has a meltdown because he thinks that Chick knows something that he shouldn’t.

Bates Motel fans, do you think Norman will kill Marion Crane like in the 1960 movie? Will Mother kill Caleb?

Bates Motel airs Monday nights on A&E at 9 p.m.

