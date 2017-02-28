‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: ‘Women Tell All’ Special May Prove Reality Steve Wrong

When it comes to the world of reality television, and especially The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the man that knows it all is Reality Steve. Everyone turns to him for the spoilers to each season as they want to know what is going to happen months before it even comes on the air. Well, Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor is about to reach the “Women Tell All” special and there could very well be a chance that the reality guru may be wrong.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

This season of the hit romance reality series has Nick Viall at the lead after failing at finding love on many occasions. Reality Steve has revealed the spoilers for each episode and he did that months ago, which means the overall winner was also spoiled by him.

ABC has done just about everything to try and prove him and other spoiler sites wrong, but all of the information has proven to be correct. Well, that is…so far. With the “Women Tell All” special right around the corner, there may be a chance that Steve is finally seriously wrong.

The “Women Tell All” special takes place after there are only two ladies remaining and it allows many of the eliminated contestants to return and spill some dirt. They will come back and reveal secrets and other things that were not featured on episodes shown this season.

Again, we are about to get into some serious spoilers here, so, if you want to back out, this is the time to do it.

Once the Fantasy Suite overnight dates are done, Reality Steve reports that Viall will have it down to just two women – Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. The third runner-up will be Rachel Lindsay who has already been officially announced as the lead on the next season of The Bachelorette.

The point of naming the two finalists is that fans will not usually see them on the “Women Tell All” episode. They are usually separated from the rest of the group and left to not be seen again until the season finale, but that won’t be the case this year.

Yes, that is Vanessa Grimaldi posing with some of the women who Viall sent home earlier this season, and they are together at the “Women Tell All” taping in Los Angeles. This has started a lot of discussion on social media and many are beginning to wonder about Reality Steve‘s spoilers.

Steve states that it will indeed be Vanessa who is the last woman standing and the one that Viall ends asking to marry him. Many have wondered if the time between the final episode taping and the airing of it has been too much for Vanessa and that she has broken it off.

Bustle has even pointed out that she has been very silent on social media for quite some time now, and they believe that means she is actually single and not engaged to Viall. If that is the case, fuel has only been added to the fire by her being at the special with the eliminated ladies.

ABC has had to do a good bit of shuffling this season, but if you’re wanting to know when the “Women Tell All” special will air, pay attention. This week’s show was cut by an hour which means some footage will be shown next week on March 6, and ABC reports that is when the “Women Tell All” will air as well.

An episode which Reality Steve still insists will have no effect on how the finale plays out, but we shall all see.

Every single year, Reality Steve has the spoilers available for the world to see, and 99 times out of 100, he is right. There have been some instances where his timing was off or he may have had a name wrong on a date, but to have the final ladies and choices wrong? That seems a bit sketchy and isn’t very likely, but there is no way to know except to keep watching. Depending on what happens on the “Women Tell All” special could let us know more about Nick Viall’s time on The Bachelor.

