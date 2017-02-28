Netflix ‘Bright’ Trailer: Imagine A World Where Humans, Orcs, And Elves Coexist

If you ever wondered what it would be like if World of Warcraft was set in the present day and the orcs resided among us, then look no further than Netflix’s latest original movie, Bright.

Image living in an alternative universe where everything appeared normal — except orcs, elves, and fairies also lived among humans. This is what Netflix will aim to explore in an upcoming movie, Bright. And, as the new trailer suggests, everything is not smooth sailing between the different groups.

The official synopsis for Bright, released by Netflix, is below.

“Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Bright, which you can view below.

As CNet explains, the Bright trailer opens with the song, “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie, indicating the setting for Bright occurs in a place where the world is happily shared by the differing inhabitants. Up until an orc in a hoodie appears wielding a weapon, the movie appears to be a cop drama rather than a fantasy movie. It is at this point the viewer realizes there is probably some sort of simmering conflict between the different races in Bright and the song is there to highlight how people wished the world was, rather than what it actually is.

Interesting to note is the fact the song, “This is Your Land,” was originally written by Guthrie as a critical response to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” according to NPR. This could indicate Bright may also bring the differing factions within the movie into a critical light.

The trailer for Bright doesn’t give away too much of the storyline for the Netflix Original movie, however, Will Smith, as Ward, is seen with what appears to be an orc. It appears Ward might have been in some sort of fight as he has a wound on his forehead and what appears to be a bloody bandage on one arm. Ward utters the line, “I’m assuming this doesn’t end well,” before the trailer cuts to another scene in Bright.

The trailer for Bright also shows Ward brandishing a sword, further indicating the fantasy movie will delve into the classic fantasy trope; the forgotten relic. So, what will this sword mean in the context of Bright? Is this sword indeed the “forgotten relic” mentioned in the relic? And, if so, how will Ward keep it safe from those who will want to abuse its powers? Viewers will have to tune into Netflix this December to find out.

Bright will be released exclusively via Netflix this December. David Ayer (Training Day, End of Watch, Suicide Squad) directs Bright. It stars Will Smith (Men in Black), Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Lucy Fry (11.22.63), Edgar Ramirez (Hands of Stone, Zero Dark Thirty), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), and Ike Barinholtz (Suicide Squad). Bright is written by Max Landis (Chronicle) and produced by Ayer, Eric Newman (Narcos), and Bryan Unkeless (The Hunger Games).

Bright will premiere as a Netflix Original in December.

