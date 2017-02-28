2017 NFL Free Agents: 5 Teams That Could Sign Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery

On Monday, Bleacher Report reported that the Chicago Bears are unlikely to place the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery which will make him a free agent this offseason. Jeffery will be the top free agent wide receiver on the market which should help him land a massive deal, especially after Antonio Brown’s new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Alshon hauled in 52 passes for 821 yards with two touchdowns despite being suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jeffery also missed seven games in 2015 due to injury, but still managed to catch 54 balls for 807 yards and four touchdowns.

While Alshon Jeffery certainly has the ability to be a dominant player in the NFL, he’s had trouble staying healthy and the Bears have two young receivers in Cameron Meredith and Kevin White who seem ready to start next season. With that being the case, Chicago will be able to use the money from a potential extension for Jeffery on other areas of the roster.

Despite the Bears’ refusal to pay him, Jeffery should have his share of suitors on the open market which should equal a big payday for the 27-year-old. At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Alshon is a matchup nightmare for other teams and could flourish in the right situation.

Let’s look at five teams who could have an interest in Alshon Jeffery.

Philadelphia Eagles – Carson Wentz showed flashes of being a franchise quarterback during his rookie season, but he could really take that next step if he had a weapon like Jeffery to throw the ball to. Tight end Zach Ertz led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season which isn’t a great sign for the Philadelphia offense.

Report: Bears won’t franchise tag potential Eagles target Alshon Jeffery https://t.co/fSYDHJ0x0p — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 27, 2017

Tennessee Titans – The Titans took a major step forward in 2016 as they racked up nine wins and just missed winning the AFC South division. Rishard Matthews had a big year for Tennessee as he hauled in 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns, but he’s more suited as a No. 2 receiver. Adding Jeffery would make the Titans’ run-heavy offense even more diverse and dangerous.

The #Titans immediately come to mind as a perfect landing spot for Alshon Jeffery. Need a No. 1 for Mariota and have deep pockets. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) February 27, 2017

Washington Redskins – The Redskins are expected to franchise tag quarterback Kirk Cousins, but he may not have many receivers to throw to as DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are both free agents. Jamison Crowder is a solid slot receiver and Jordan Reed is a great tight end, but the Redskins could use someone like Jeffery, especially in the red zone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The Buccaneers desperately need someone opposite of Mike Evans to take double-teams away from their star. While Jeffery would be an expensive No. 2 receiver, signing him would give Jameis Winston the top duo of receivers to throw to in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams – If Jared Goff is going to have any chance to develop into the franchise quarterback the Rams drafted him to be, he’s going to need some better weapons than Brian Quick and Tavon Austin to throw to. Kenny Britt had over 1,000 yards receiving last season, but he’s a free agent. Jeffery would be the just the type of No. 1 receiver Goff needs.

Any way you slice it, Jeffery is about to become a rich man no matter where he goes.

Where do you think Alshon Jeffery will end up? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]