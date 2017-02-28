Watch Pakistan Super League Cricket Playoffs Live Stream: First Qualifying Match

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League T20 franchise cricket tournament wrapped up its group stage Sunday, and the first playoff will live stream from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday with a rematch of last year’s first-round qualifying match — Peshawar Zalmi taking on Quetta Gladiators, in a matchup of perhaps the two most evenly-matched teams in the two years of PSL play so far.

For information on how to live stream the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League first qualifying playoff match, see the streaming information below on this page. The winner of the match advances straight to the PSL final, to be held in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 5 under unprecedented security measures.

The loser gets a second chance, facing the winner of the Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings elimination game, which will be played on March 1.

Last year, Quetta won a hard-fought duel by a single run, only to go on to lose to Islamabad United in the inaugural PSL final.

Tuesday’s playoff clash will mark the sixth time the two sides have faced off in Pakistan Super League play, and the series could not be tighter with Peshawar and Quetta taking two matches each, with one weather-related washout.

But Peshawar and Pakistan batting star Muhammad Hafeez believes that his Zalmi side will enter the game with a mental edge over the Darren Sammy-led Gladiators.

“As a team we are more confident, we have won games in high pressure matches, which matters most. We are very confident that we will play the final in Lahore,” Hafeez told GEO TV.

“We wanted to top the tables, which we did. This is our big achievement.”

The first 2017 PSL playoff match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, February 28.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 9 p.m., while in India the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can catch the live stream starting at 4 p.m., and in the United States, the PSL opening match action gets rolling at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the 2017 Pakistan Super League T20 cricket playoff match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the Peshawar vs. Quetta clash available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Fans in the UAE, Middle East, and North Africa Can Also Watch a Live Stream

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream of the first PSL qualifying playoff match without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

How to Stream the Pakistan Super League Playoffs Around the World

The Cricket Gateway site is the officially licensed home of the PSL live stream in 2017 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world by clicking on this link. However, the Cricket Gateway stream may be accessed only by paying a small fee — equivalent to $4.99 in United States currency. The fee covers all playoff matches in the 2017 PSL postseason, however, including what promises to be the dramatic final played in Lahore, Pakistan.

To watch a live stream on mobile devices, download the Cricket Gateway app.

To view highlights of the thrilling February 25 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, click on the video below.

Quetta Gladiators, however, could find themselves at a disadvantage in terms of fitness coming into the playoff showdown against Peshawar. The Gladiators played four games in four days from last Wednesday through Saturday. Zalmi played only two matches last week and look to be the fresher of the two teams.

[Featured Image by Michael Steele/Getty Images]