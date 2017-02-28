‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Addresses Brittany Cartwright Spinoff Rumors

Jax Taylor is speaking out about the ongoing rumors regarding his potential spinoff series with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

After starring on Vanderpump Rules together for two seasons, Season 4 and Season 5, rumors have begun to swirl which suggest that the couple recently filmed a reality show together in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

In October of last year, Radar Online shared a report in which they told readers that Jax Taylor and his girlfriend of nearly two years had landed a deal for a new spinoff which hadn’t yet been confirmed by a network. Now, months later, TMZ claims the still unconfirmed series will air on Bravo this summer after Vanderpump Rules Season 5 concludes.

“They started filming a new show for [Jax Taylor] and [girlfriend] Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” the outlet revealed weeks ago, adding that the focus of the show will be Cartwright’s family’s pressuring them to get married.

According to the report, Jax Taylor isn’t into sealing the deal quite yet and has been known to be a commitment-phobe in the past. TMZ also labeled Jax Taylor as a “notorious player” and “bad boy” and said there were concerns that he and Cartwright may split before the series begins airing.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have not yet confirmed news of their alleged spinoff, Taylor did address the ongoing reports after a fan tweeted to him about the possibility.

“Can @mrjaxtaylor and @BNCartwright please have their own spinoff? The best and funniest parts of the show come from them! #PumpRules,” a woman wrote.

After seeing the tweet, Jax Taylor quoted the post and wrote, “Just wait and see!!”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating one another since early 2015, and ever since, they have been starring alongside one another on the Bravo series. They’ve also been living together throughout their time on the show.

Although there have been rumors claiming the two may not last, they are still together at this point in time and in November of last year, Jax Taylor admitted that he’s had a slight change of heart when it comes to his views on marriage. Although the alleged player once said he was not on board with the idea of marriage, he claimed months ago that he is beginning to consider the concept for his future.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor told The Daily Dish in November. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Jax Tayor went on to gush over his girlfriend, claiming that everyone who knows her loves her. He also said that the majority of their friends, who include Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix, would take her over him any day of the week.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as well as the rest of their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]