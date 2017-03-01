Katy Perry Never Eyed Orlando Bloom As Long-Term: ‘No Last Straw,’ Just Over?

It sure looked like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were crazy about each other at times, but this wasn’t a relationship that was expected to last long-term, suggests a source close to Katy. Despite each meeting the other’s family and friends, which is something Katy and Orlando did do during their year-long courtship, they never contemplated taking their relationship to another level, according to close-ties to both the celebrities today.

According tot People Magazine, despite the way Katy and Orlando’s relationship looked to the public, their close confidants knew they never intended to make this a long-term thing. People cites a source close to Perry saying that Katy and Orlando were just going along with the flow and having fun together.

The 40-year-old actor and the pop singer who is 32, were enjoying the time they spent together, but neither came to the relationship with the mindset of settling down, said the source who knows Katy. The Daily Mail has offered up some information that might shed some light on their sudden split that wasn’t shared by the couple or their reps when releasing a statement about their split last night.

It seems that Katy has a look-alike out there and it also seems that Orlando has bumped into her, or at least he did at a pre-Oscars party six nights ago. She is the daughter of Global Green President Les McCabe. The Daily Mail reports that Orlando was seen “cosied up” with Erin McCabe, a woman describe as a “pretty brunette” and one who looks an awful lot like Katy. They were sighted together six days before Katy and Orlando announced this time-out from each other.

The latest pictures of Orlando and Erin are probably not the easiest thing for Katy to see, despite their relationship being described as not much more than a friendship, suggests the Daily Mail. The source told People that keeping up their relationship, which supplied them with mutual fun times, suddenly became hard work. It was for that reason that the two decided to take a break from each other. Since neither had designs on making this a permanent relationship, it seemed like the obvious thing to do.

The source who filled in People Magazine on Katy’s split also said that part of the break from each other had to do with what Katy was going through with her new music. Then the source explained that Katy’s music has gone through a lot of changes that have effected her both “physically and emotionally.”

Orlando and Katy have vacationed together and looked every bit like a couple when together, according to most reports today. It was a bit surprising for fans of Katy and Orlando to hear that they never expected to take their relationship to another level. They were surprised to learn it was just a little more than a shared friendship between the two, as seen in the many comments online today. Below was one vacation for Katy and Orlando that made headline news, with Orlando completely in the nude paddle-boarding Katy around on the ocean waters.

People also talked to a source who is close to Orlando and they seemed to mirror what was learned about Katy’s thoughts on her dating Bloom. “There was no last straw” that came about to cause a breakup, said the person who is close to Orlando. Even during the times the two were pictured in PDA scenes, “Bloom was still keeping his options open.” The source went on to relay how their relationship was never serious, despite everyone making it out to be that way.

There are no hard feelings, which was conveyed via the joint statement the two released together Tuesday night. This breakup didn’t send Katy reeling, this “wasn’t a bad breakup for her,” said the source closest to Perry. That person also said that when Katy and John Mayer split, that was hard on Katy. As she and Orlando take this time to have some space between them, this is not upsetting to the singer, as many are surmising today. “It just ran its course,” said Katy’s source.

