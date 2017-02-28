‘The Voice’ Coaches Perform Amazing Acoustic Cover of TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’

As the world prepares for the premiere of The Voice, the four coaches, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani took some time off from their busy schedules to jam together for our benefit. The result is an amazing acoustic version of the 1994 TLC classic “Waterfalls.”

Amidst rumors of a bitter feud between The Voice coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, it’s nice to see the four come back to the heart of what made them stars in the first place.

Gwen Stefani replaced coach Miley Cyrus this season. She joins Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton, who are returning to Season 12. Blake, of course, is returning as the first five-time champion. He claimed this honor when his protege Sundance Head beat out Billy Gilman, who was coached by Adam Levine, in The Voice Season 11 finale. Miley is due to return, however, for Season 13, when it is rumored that The Voice will field an all-female coaching panel.

As for Gwen, her much publicized relationship with Blake Shelton has been the source of a lot of conversation, including Gwen’s desire to have another child with her new beau. Stefani has been on The Voice before, sitting in the coach’s seat during Seasons 7 and 9.

The Voice won its third Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for Best Reality Competition Series. The vocal competition show will continue to be hosted by Carson Daly.

All Four Coaches Have 10-Year Anniversaries in 2017

All four coaches have hits that turn 10-years old in 2017, just as The Voice returns for its 12th season on air.

Alicia Keys’ song, “No One” was released on September 11, 2007, and went on to become one of her biggest hits. The single, off of her third studio album, As I Am, topped multiple charts. It hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of December 1, 2007, and stayed there for 5 weeks. It also held the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for ten weeks. The single was certified as triple platinum in the United States, and in 2013, was listed at No. 48 for the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Songs.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 released “Makes Me Wonder,” the first single from their second album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long. “Makes Me Wonder” was the first song for Maroon 5 to hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and was their biggest hit until 2011’s “Moves Like Jagger.” This single also holds the record for the biggest jump in one week, bounding to the top spot from No. 64. The song charted in the top position for two weeks, then fell to number 2 before rebounding back for a week.

In 2007, Blake Shelton released the single, “The More I Drink,” from his fourth studio album, Pure BS. While not the biggest hit from this album, it performed extremely well for Shelton. The commercial success of the single proved Shelton’s popularity and crucial ability to cross over away from the country segment. The single reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, and peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Although technically released on December 30, 2006, “The Sweet Escape” proved to be one of Gwen Stefani’s biggest hits. The single charted for 15 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the top 10, staying on the chart for over nine months in total. At the end of the year, it was listed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End chart. The song was a duet between Stefani and Akon, and garnered a Grammy nod for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

The Voice Season 12 premieres on February 27, 2017 on NBC.

