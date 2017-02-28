Steve Harvey Sympathizes With Warren Beatty And Faye Dunaway’s Oscars Mix-Up

If there is one person on the planet who can sympathize with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway over the Oscar’s Best Picture mix-up – it’s Steve Harvey.

As anyone who watched the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday night knows, Warren Beatty And Faye Dunaway made the embarrassing mistake of announcing La La Land as the winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture. It didn’t take long for everyone to realize that – somehow – Warren Beatty had been handed the wrong envelope. It had, in fact, been Moonlight that one the award for Best Picture and not La La Land.

Unsurprisingly, people quickly began comparing the embarrassing Oscar’s Best Picture mix-up to the mistake Steve Harvey made when announcing the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Steve Harvey made the mistake of announcing that Miss Colombia was the winner of the pageant when, in fact, it was Miss Philippines who was the winner of the crown.

Per PEOPLE, Jimmy Kimmel was among the first to make the comparison of the mix-up at the Oscars Ceremony to the mix-up Steve Harvey made a few years ago.

“Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Now, Steve Harvey could have taken the jab personally. He, however, decided to interject with a little humor of his own on Twitter.

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Tune in to @SteveHarveyFM at 8 AM ET today for my response to last night's #Oscars . YOU KNOW I have something to say ???? — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Harvey wasn’t shy about calling out Warren Beatty and encouraging the actor to give him a call as he knew all too well what he and Faye were going through after making such an embarrassing mistake while giving away an award.

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Unfortunately for Steve Harvey, it doesn’t seem as if he will ever be able to live down the mix-up he made. At least, however, he’s able to make light of it!

For those who missed the 2017 Academy Awards, the cast and creators of La La Land started to make their way onto the stage when the celebration was suddenly stopped by Jordan Horowitz – the producer of the film. Horowitz took the microphone and asked everyone to stop celebrating.

“There’s been a mistake. Moonlight won.”

At this point, just about everyone was baffled and confused. Was he joking? Was he serious? Was this really Steve Harvey’s fault?

Jordan said he wasn’t joking and then reiterated that it wasn’t a joke before encouraging the cast and creators of Moonlight to come to the stage.

Warren Beatty remained on the stage – just as confused as everyone else – wanting to know what had happened. What caused him and Faye to announce the wrong winner? After all, they just read what was on the envelope.

According to PEOPLE, they believe the Best Actress envelope got printed twice and ended up being given to Warren and Faye to present for Best Picture. It, however, remains a little unknown as to how Warren ended up being given the wrong card. This mix-up is being coined as one of the biggest errors made during a live telecast. Recently, at least.

Did the Best Picture mix-up Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway embarrassingly may remind you of the mistake Steve Harvey made a few years ago when he was responsible for announcing Miss Universe? Do you think Harvey was relieved to see other people make a mistake similar to the one he had made?

