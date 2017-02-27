Scheana Shay New Boyfriend: Dating Robert Valletta After Divorce From Mike Shay

Scheana Shay is dating actor Robert Valletta just months after announcing she and Mike Shay were ending their marriage after just over 2 years.

After the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress parted ways with Mike Shay in December of last year, she was spotted spending the holidays with Robert Valletta in Los Angeles and now, a source claims the new couple has taken their romance on the road with a trip to Big Bear in California.

“Scheana Shay isn’t keeping her new man a secret anymore!” Radar Online announced to readers on February 27, days after Valletta was identified as Shay’s mystery man after weeks of speculation.

As fans may recall, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this month and confirmed that she was dating someone new. She also said that he was very tall but didn’t reveal his name.

Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta were joined by her co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, during their trip to the mountains, but it was not revealed whether the trip was filmed for the Bravo reality show.

Following the confirmation of Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta’s relationship, the new couple attended OK! Magazine‘s pre-Oscar event. While they did not walk the red carpet together, they were seen together inside and according to a report by the Daily Mail, they couldn’t keep their hands off of one another.

Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta were also recently seen at the premiere of his new project, Bronzeville. During the event, Shay and Valletta walked the red carpet and Valletta was confirmed to be dating the reality star.

When Scheana Shay and Mike Shay confirmed their plans to divorce in December of last year, they released a joint statement to Us Weekly. The statement read, “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Marie Shay’s Secret Boyfriend’s Identity Has Been Revealed – https://t.co/75P8HV7ozZ pic.twitter.com/lUd0JOoJ8r — Dawn Diaries (@TheDawnDiaries) February 24, 2017

Scheana Shay also spoke of her divorce during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in January, revealing that Mike Shay had allegedly gone missing at the end of last year before their split. In addition, she revealed that fans would soon see the end of her marriage on Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

“You will see all of this addressed towards the end of the season, so I want people to tune in and see what I have to say then,” Scheana Shay explained to host Andy Cohen, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

“It just seemed to be the best decision…a legal separation [as opposed to a divorce] seemed like we would just be delaying the inevitable.”

Scheana Shay may be claiming that it was Mike Shay’s behavior that prompted their split, but he denied that he went missing in a post to fans on Instagram. In his message, Mike Shay claimed to be sober and happy.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, including her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]