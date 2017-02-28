‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7, Episode 12 Preview: Supplies And Danger Are Found

Rick and Michonne find plenty of supplies in Episode 12 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7. But, could they be overcome by walkers at one of the new locations?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (entitled “Say Yes”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Episode 12 of The Walking Dead is titled “Say Yes.” AMC lists the synopsis for this episode as follows.

“Alexandrians scavenge for supplies.”

This synopsis indicates The Walking Dead will return the focus back to Rick’s group, whereas Episode 11 focused entirely on the dynamics within Negan’s group. As per the usual synopses for The Walking Dead, there is not a lot of information to be found within it. However, AMC has also released two trailers for Episode 12 which expand on this synopsis quite significantly.

The first trailer aired directly after Episode 11 of The Walking Dead and shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) searching for supplies. Michonne thinks they should turn back but Rick insists they travel on a little further. It seems this pays off as Rick and Michonne are then seen overlooking what appears to be a fairground which is overrun by walkers, indicating there are likely no humans on site.

While Rick and Michonne seem happy with their find initially, the Episode 12 clip reveals their foray into the fairground goes horribly wrong. Rick is seen dragging himself along the ground as he reaches for a weapon. Michonne battles walkers as well and is seen, at one point, majorly concerned for Rick’s safety. It is unclear if Rick and Michonne escape, so viewers will have to tune into Episode 12 on Sunday night to find out.

Also in the Episode 12 promo clip, Rosita (Christian Serratos) is shown approaching a house. She also airs her displeasure to someone back in Alexandria about having to “just wait.” It is unclear how these two separate scenes link. However, they could, potentially, be shown out of order. Perhaps Rosita leaves on her own to search for weapons after her discussion in Alexandria?

You can view the trailer for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 7.

Along with this initial trailer for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 7, AMC has released an extended sneak peek. This video shows Rick and Michonne searching another place in Episode 12. Rick taps on the fence surrounding the compound and a walker ambles out. As the walker leans against the fence, an American flag patch on his uniform indicates this site is likely an official base, perhaps even used during the initial outbreak.

This place is also likely rich with weapons as Rick points out in the sneak peek clip. If this is the case, it seems they may have just solved their problem of having to find guns for the new group revealed in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead. This group agreed to help Rick’s group fight Negan and the Saviors, but only if Rick supplied them with a large cache of weapons.

It appears something big went down in the new location found by Rick and Michonne as there are plenty of spent bullets lying around. Rick is seen sniffing a bullet and, later on in the Episode 12 clip, he and Michonne discuss whatever happened there, happened a long time ago. So, is this place significant in regard to the storyline of The Walking Dead? Or, is it just a convenient location for the collection of weapons? Fans will have to tune into Episode 12 to find out.

You can view the sneak peek video for Episode 12 below.

Finally, you can view the official images released by AMC for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 7 below.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7, Episode 12 Preview: Supplies And Danger Are Found AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12, Father Gabriel

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12, Rick

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 7, Episode 12, Tara and Rick Grimes

What do you think will happen in Episode 12 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Episode 12, (entitled “Say Yes”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]