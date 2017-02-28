Halle Berry’s Non-Nude Skinny Dip Instagram Video: Halle @’s Bruno Mars [Video]

Halle Berry may have made a statement with her curly Afro hairstyle at the Academy Awards, as reported by the Inquisitr, but she made an even bigger statement after the Oscars were over, with a video that’s going viral on social media.

Halle Berry's Curly Oscars Haircut Is A No. 7 Twitter Trending Topic [Photos] – The Inquisitr https://t.co/8Gq31Huhpn — Tweeting Roo ™ (@TweetingRoo) February 27, 2017

As seen in the following video, Halle shared a video that appeared very stylish, showing Berry stripping off her Versace gown and jumping into a swimming pool. The way the video is edited, it is a pretty SFW type of video, since it doesn’t show nudity at the outset. (It’s not known if any slower-motion video editors would be able to discern any nakedness in Halle’s skinny-dipping video.)

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

As reported by AOL, Halle left her Versace dress on the floor, just like in the song “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars. Berry posted the video that mostly focused on a slow motion shot of Halle’s back — and later with Berry’s diving — during Sunday evening after the 2017 Academy Awards.

Whereas some people are writing about Halle’s “solo” time performing a skinny-dipping jaunt after the Oscars, it is pretty obvious that Berry isn’t alone. The camera shot from the video’s vantage point doesn’t seem to be shot from a still broadcast camera mounted on a tripod. Instead, it seems as if Halle has a human being tracking her body down the stairs, capturing the perfect video shots of Berry stripping out of her dress and diving into the swimming pool.

Unless Halle owns a very smart drone that captured video footage of Berry as she descended down the stairs, stripped out of her pink ombré Atelier Versace gown and practiced a nice little dive into the swimming pool, Halle likely had a person filming her dive into the swimming pool. The irony would be if Bruno was the person taking Halle’s video — since Berry saw fit to “@” or “at” Mars in the viral video’s description. Such an action ensures that the person who has their social media settings set up to get notified for such an action will definitely know about the move.

As seen in the top photo above, Halle changed into a silver and black dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, which means that if Halle’s skinny-dipping video took place after that event, Berry changed back into her long Versace gown for the viral video.

AOL reported Halle’s feeling of freedom and guilt after the demise of her third marriage to Olivier Martinez, which was recently finalized.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved.”

With Berry’s new movie Kidnap poised to open in U.S. theaters on March 10, Halle has found ways to keep her name in the press.

Ok… this is who was behind it all @halleberry I had to check – #Castillo pic.twitter.com/74gClCBYEL — Simone Pratt (@SimoneIsis7) February 27, 2017

With Halle enjoying nearly two million Instagram followers, the video has gone viral.

As reported by People, Bruno mentioned the 50-year-old Berry on his song “Calling All My Lovelies,” wherein Mars sings about calling all his lovelies since the one lady he’s trying to call isn’t thinking about him. In the song, Bruno reaches Berry’s voicemail, whose outgoing message in the song says, “Hi, you’ve reached Halle Berry. Sorry, I can’t get to the phone right now, but if you leave your name and number, I’ll get right back to you.”

The feedback Halle is receiving for her new skinny-dipping video is getting praise like the following.

