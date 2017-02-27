Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson Have A Long History Of Opposing Witch Hunts

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson go back a long way, but few realize how far back. Who knew that Marilyn was an extra on 21 Jump Street? Manson told Loud Wire he has been tight with Depp “like forever.”

“Johnny has also gone through his various things in life and I was on ’21 Jump Street’ when I was 19 — that’s funny, no one really knows that I was an extra. So I’ve known Johnny forever.”

Even before 21 Jump Street, where they became very close, Marilyn Manson said he and Johnny knew each other. When Johnny Depp and his band ‘The Kids’ were playing the Ft. Lauderdale circuit, before either of them ever went to Hollywood, ‘Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids” were also playing the clubs in Ft. Lauderdale.

Essentially Johnny Depp and Marylin Manson were members of rival bands during the same time frame in Ft. Lauderdale, when they were both teenagers. They traveled in the same circles, having mutual friends and likely a shared fan base.

Though Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson have been friends since their teens, rocking out in the same clubs, they were in different bands. The two never jammed together back in the day, which in hindsight Manson thought is strange.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson first played music together publicly in 2012 live at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards according to Loud Wire.

Thus, Marilyn Manson is Johnny Depp’s oldest friend in Hollywood. Since then, of course, Depp has continued to amass a rather unusual collection of buddies. He belongs to the band Hollywood Vampires with band mates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Alice and Marilyn are both shock rockers. In addition, Johnny was close to Marlin Brando.

Johnny Depp also befriended the late Hunter S. Thompson. Depp got to know Thompson while researching his role as Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. They two were fast friends.

Johnny Depp is currently being criticized for paying three million dollars for Hunter S. Thompson’s lavish send-off. Johnny painstakingly followed Thompson’s request to have his ashes launched into the stratosphere. As well as giving Hunter S. Thompson’s widow a very large sum of money in exchange for the donation of Hunter’s notes for academic study.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson also have a former death row inmate in their small circle of friends. Damien Echols of the Memphis Three, no that is not a rock band, has been very close to Depp and Manson.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson, after seeing the documentary Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills which tells the story of the wrongful conviction of The Memphis Three decided to get involved in the case. See the video below.

Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskellery Jr. were convicted of the sadistic ritual killing of three eight-year-old boys in 1993 and put on death row according to an old E News article. Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, and other celebrities befriended the Memphis Three, and especially Damien Echols who essentially joined Depp’s rather interesting circle of friends.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson, together with Margaret Cho, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Henry Rollins and Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks spoke out strongly against the wrongful conviction, eventually leading to their release in 2011 based on DNA evidence.

Johnny Depp gave guitar lessons to Damien Echols after his release. Depp made sure the three had what they needed to get a decent restart after their incarceration.

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp were there for Damien Echols who later wrote a book detailing his life on death row, from the age of 18 until he was released at the age of 37. The book titled Life After Death.

Johnny Depp told MTV how he felt about the wrongful conviction of Damien Echols.

“I believe it was Henry Rollins, also a longtime supporter and friend of Damien’s, who said it, and it’s absolutely true: it could have been any of us. Because, what, you look different? [The authorities] put their eyeball on Damien and didn’t take it off, even though everything around them — they didn’t look at the insane amount of holes in the case. They just looked at the guy with the black T-shirt and the long black hair. It was a witch hunt.”

Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, Henry Rollins and other celebrities were powerful advocates for the Memphis Three. Marilyn Manson told Loud Wire how moved he was as he and Johnny helped Damien Echols acclimate to life in the twenty-first century after being incarcerated for 18 years.

“That movie [Paradise Lost] makes me cry — it does. When I met him for the first time last night, it was like a brother. I felt like I’d known him forever. I’ve talked to him on the phone for the past year on-and-off but had never met him in person. It just felt like I had known him my whole life. He’s strong. He’s been through so much. It’s funny because we were having a very simple conversation that he was still amazed that he could send an email off an iPhone.”

Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, and the others were quick to stand up against injustice. It would be easy to become insulated into a small group of wealthy rockers, and actors, but people like Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson have big hearts behind their rather bizarre costumes. They didn’t like that some people judge others based on their appearance.

Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, Eddie Vedder, Henry Rollins and Natalie Maines chose to reach out and help three poor boys who were rotting in a federal prison. While Depp and Manson don’t always publicize their benevolent activities this one, in addition to Johnny’s generosity to Hunter S. Thompson and his widow have gained media attention.

Johnny Depp came under fire from his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016. Amber claimed abuse telling some odd story about having an iPhone thrown at her face, just days after Johnny Depp’s mother passed. Amber actually filed for a divorce just three days after Johnny lost his mother.

Amber Heard’s divorce case sparked strange reports about Johnny Depp’s behavior, but Marilyn Manson was quick to defend his oldest and dearest friend. Marilyn told The Mirror Johnny was being crucified unjustly in the media. Fans can decide what to believe, but Marilyn powerfully defended his friend.

“Lily-Rose is my goddaughter and I was there when Jack was born, so we go back. Johnny is one of the nicest people that I know – to the extent where it’s almost heartbreaking how kind he is to his friends and everyone around him. I know that he was completely crucified – unjustly.”

Recently Johnny Depp is under attack by his financial managers, who in an attempt to defend against Depp’s lawsuit against them for negligence and mismanagement have released a lot of information about his personal finances, at least some of which Johnny denies and allegedly has records to disprove.

Will Marilyn Manson come to Johnny Depp’s defense again? Is it even important? Why is it a bad thing that he gave Hunter S. Thompson’s widow a lot of money in exchange for Hunter’s notes? Why is it a bad thing if Depp is investing his money in tangible assets like expensive wine and real estate?

So what if Johnny Depp is buying up homes in a single cul-de-sac in Beverley Hills. Rumor has it that he plans to install a gate at the head of the cul-de-sac for increased security according to the observer. Depp reportedly wants to build underground tunnels between the homes. That sounds reasonable, and despite rumors, he can likely afford it. The tunnels would make great wine cellars.

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp have been friends for decades. They have helped people along the way and are generally nice people despite their odd appearance on stage.

The Memphis Three were wrongfully jailed based on appearance with virtually no evidence. Henry Rollins called it a witch hunt. They were jailed for 18 years and could have been executed for wearing black Metallica shirts coupled with being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Johnny Depp was crucified unjustly in the media according to Marilyn Manson. Now Johnny is being criticized in the Media, this time for using his own money. Taking it out of his own funds that were supposed to be managed by a company that was too irresponsible to handle a simple matter such as paying Johnny’s property taxes, which resulted in $6 million in fines according to The Quebec Times.

Johnny Depp is a disappointment to Hadley Freeman, a writer for The Guardian who confided in an opinion piece that she was very disillusioned with Depp after holding a powerful crush for many years. Reducing Johnny to a cliche, “sensitive maverick,” she admits she believes the gossip, and no longer holds affection For Depp.

“When Depp’s now ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him last year of being “verbally and physically abusive” it was horrible in a shocking way. But the recent lawsuit revelations from his former business managers about the way he managed to blow through his money were just horrible in an embarrassing way.”

Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper and others who actually know Johnny Depp, however, are not disillusioned. Marilyn and Johnny are as close as ever. Fans must choose who to believe.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson are friends who oppose modern day witch hunts and crucifixions, but is Depp experiencing both in his own life?

