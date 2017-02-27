WWE News: Huge 6-Man Tag Match Booked For Triple H’s Ring Return With New Stable

Wrestling fans everywhere are wondering if Triple H will face off with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33, and WWE just gave them all a big hint and a huge match. As the world awaits to see what Seth has to say about his status on Monday Night Raw, WWE has announced that Triple H is soon returning to the ring. Not only is he getting back into action, but he’s doing it in a huge six-man tag team match with his proposed new stable.

For months, the rumors have been flying around that Hunter and Seth Rollins were going to have a match at WrestleMania 33. Those rumors received a big push at NXT Takeover: San Antonio and on the next Monday Night Raw when Seth called out Trips.

Well, that led to an injury to Rollins which was caused by Samoa Joe, and now, that WrestleMania 33 bout has been up in the air. Fans are waiting to hear more word on Seth’s injury status, but WWE has just dropped a huge bombshell furthering this feud and it is with the in-ring return of HHH.

Yes, Trips tweeted out that he will return to the ring for three dates in March and those have been confirmed by the WWE Live Events page on the official website. As of now, he is scheduled for the Buffalo show on March 10, the Toronto show on March 11, and the White Plains event on March 26.

While that is big enough in itself, the matches that he will be involved in is what makes this so much more exciting. HHH will team up with Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take on Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and United States Champion Chris Jericho in a huge six-man match, per Wrestling Inc.

Yes, that confirms the in-ring return of Finn Balor as well as has been rumored. He has been out of action due to injury since the end of August.

This pairing of Trips with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe lends a lot to the rumors of him starting a new heel stable on Monday Night Raw. It’s a rather interesting pairing of superstars on the other side of the ring for their opponents as well.

Jericho makes sense due to his recent beatdown at the hands of Kevin Owens. Zayn makes sense as he was recently decimated by Samoa Joe on an episode of Raw and they may still end up with a match against one another at Fastlane this weekend.

The final pairing is what is quite odd but could have WrestleMania implications too for either Trips or Samoa Joe.

Finn Balor is just returning from injury and he needs in-ring work to get back up to speed as well, but is his inclusion in this match a sign? If Seth really can’t perform at WrestleMania 33, could Balor step in to take on Trips in a match?

The official website of WWE released its Raw update and it now states that the former member of The Shield probably won’t be able to compete at the pay-per-view in April.

“At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s ‘Destroyer.’ Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist (Samoa Joe)?”

All of that could really just be a clever swerve to throw off the fans, but if he can’t go, the company could come up with a storyline to have Balor take his place against Triple H. Or maybe, they are setting up Balor vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33, and that would send the fans into frenzied fits.

No matter what, the pairing up of these three heels is very interesting and fun for fans. Comicbook even mentioned how Kevin Owens just hinted at being in a stable with “The Game” this past week on Monday Night Raw.

Seriously, it is hard to imagine, but Orlando hosting the first main roster match between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor? It may just be a dream idea, but the possibility is there.

It could very well be that Triple H is recruiting superstars for another version of The Authority or whatever he plans on calling his new stable. On the other hand, it could just be how feuds run together during the “Road to WrestleMania” season, but no matter what, Hunter is about to have his in-ring return and so is Finn Balor. Now, all that remains to be seen is if Seth Rollins will be healthy enough to wrestle by early April.

[Featured Image by WWE]