‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Promises A Steamy, Sexy Reunion In Season 3

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for Season 3 of Outlander.

It may be awhile before Starz premieres Season 3 of Outlander, but the hit series is already getting into production and actress Caitriona Balfe is eager to reveal some of what fans may expect in the third installment.

The Outlander actress recently opened up about what can be expected when her character reunites with Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser, confirming the romantic fantasies shared by many fans of the season. Balfe also shares more on the journey facing the Outlander couple, as Season 3 picks up far from France’s shores.

Jamie And Claire Give Into Their Passion In Season 3 of Outlander

When Outlander picks back up, it will follow the passage of time for Claire and Jamie in more ways than one. As Vulture reports, Claire has gone back to her own time, meaning the couple will be separated by two centuries. More than that, there will also be a span of 20 years, before Caitriona Balfe’s Outlander character returns to 18th century Scotland. That’s a long time to keep the flame of passion kindled, so it’s only natural for fans to wonder where the lovers will stand, when they’re finally reunited.

When asked about the possibility of reunion sex, Balfe jokingly asks if there’s some reason to believe old people can’t have hot sex, alluding to the passage of two decades.

“I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless,” says Caitriona.

Giving the matter some thought, Balfe is quick to add that there’s no ageism in Outlander. Even 20 years later, Jamie and Claire can’t deny their passion.

“In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Ms. Balfe further commented that she enjoyed aging her Outlander character, because it give her a chance to give Claire greater depth and to see how she might develop over the course of 20 years.

Where Will Season 3 Of Outlander Take Jamie And Claire?

The third installment of Outlander will be drawn from Voyager, the third novel in the series of books by author Diana Gabaldon, and, as Entertainment Tonight reveals, Claire and Jamie will remain separated for a portion of the season. When they do finally reunite, the two Outlander characters will head off on another journey, this time abandoning both Scotland and France to make their way to South Africa.

Caitriona shares that this is where the television adaptation varies from the story told in Gabaldon’s books, because Voyager has Claire and Jamie going to Jamaica instead of South Africa. Even so, Balfe points out that both versions have much of the action taking place aboard old ships, so the variation may not even be noticed by dedicated Outlander fans.

Filming the episodes on location, the cast and crew of Outlander will be spending time in Cape Town, South Africa.

“In my head, I’m going on a three-month holiday in the sun, but it’ll be work every day,” Ms. Balfe shared. “But it’ll be great. It’ll be really exciting. I’ve read the scripts, the scripts are really great, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

Caitriona adds that she thinks the separate storylines at the start of season 3 heading into the South Africa location will keep things fresh and exciting for Outlander, following the previous story arcs, which took place in Scotland and France.

Asked for more details, Caitriona joked that she would be posting the new Outlander scripts online. Largely tight-lipped about season 3, Ms. Balfe says the wait will be worth it.

Starz hasn’t yet revealed the premiere date for season 3 of Outlander.

