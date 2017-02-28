Will Sandra Oh Ever Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? [Spoilers]

Grey’s Anatomy fans have waited (ever so impatiently) for news that Sandra Oh would return as Dr. Cristina Yang. It looks like they may have to continue to wait as Sandra isn’t planning on returning anytime soon.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morales asked Sandra Oh if she ever would consider returning to Grey’s Anatomy, even if it was for a short stint. She revealed that she might in the future but not right now.

Natalie Morales told Sandra that there is a petition to bring her back to Grey’s Anatomy. Oh seemed shocked that her fans missed her that much. Morales explained that Grey’s Anatomy fans missed Cristina’s friendship with Meredith on the show and wanted to see her back. In the petition, they asked Shonda Rhimes to “do whatever it takes to bring Sandra back to Grey’s Anatomy.”

“At this point… No, I don’t think so,” Sandra admitted. “I don’t know. It would have to feel right.”

Sandra admitted that she has talked with Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes, about returning. She explained that the option is there, but at this time, she doesn’t see herself returning. Of course, that could change in the future.

Oh won a Golden Globe for her performance on Grey’s Anatomy. She decided to leave the show in 2014. Her character, Cristina Yang, went off the canvas to go work overseas, giving her an option to return if she wanted.

“As an actor, as an artist, it’s a full life that one has,” Sandra explained.

“And as I look back to that time, which is extremely important and deeply meaningful to me, and it means a lot to me that a whole generation, a new generation of fans are discovering the show. So it means a lot.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans keep hoping that Oh will decide to return to the show. It looks like it may a long wait before the fan will see her on the ABC drama. At this point, Sandra is unsure if she’ll ever return.

Sandra Oh was such a huge part of Grey’s Anatomy for so long — 10 whole seasons. The series just doesn’t seem complete without her in it. So if she isn’t planning on returning to Grey’s Anatomy, what has Sandra Oh been up to since her departure in 2014?

Sandra Oh has been busy since her departure from Grey’s Anatomy. In 2014, she appeared in the movie, Tammy as Susanne. In 2015, she appeared in The Scarecrow and six episodes of Refinery29 web series, Sh*tty Boyfriends as Kathy.

The next year, she voiced an episode of Peg+Cat as the President. Her most recent movie was Catfight, which starred Anne Heche and Alicia Silverstone. She played Veronica.

If her current trend continues, Bustle suggested that we will see her in more movies and series in 2017. It sounds like Sandra’s plate is full, and she is working on projects that are important to her.

Grey’s Anatomy didn’t give her the free time to pursue other opportunities. The series filmed pretty much year round, which made it difficult to expand her career. At the same time, Sandra appreciates the love she receives from her Grey’s Anatomy fans for her work on the ABC series.

The good news is she hasn’t closed the door completely on returning to Grey’s Anatomy, but right now, she doesn’t see how it would fit into her schedule.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]