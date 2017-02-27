‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Drug Bust Drama: Inside Her Dad’s Arrest

Leah Messer is no stranger to drug drama. After being accused of using drugs on Teen Mom 2, Radar Online reports that Messer’s father was involved in a drug bust back in 2011.

Gary Lee Messer was charged in Nassau County Florida for possession of a controlled substance. An officer reportedly witnessed Gary hand over some prescription pills to a woman in the parking lot of a Chili’s restaurant. The girl handed the pills to her boyfriend who called the police.

“I detained the defendant and advised him of his Miranda Warnings, to which he stated he did understand,” the official report stated. “The defendant advised me at first that he has not given anyone at the establishment any type of pills.”

Gary told the officer that the pills were prescribed for his bad back. He eventually explained that he offered the girl a pill when she complained of back pain. Gary was placed in jail with a $2,502 bond but the state attorney did not press charges.

As fans will recall, Messer faced similar accusations on Teen Mom 2. The reality star was caught taking prescription pills and appeared drugged up in front of the cameras. Corey Simms discussed the allegations with his ex, but she denied all the rumors.

“We think Leah could be taking powerful painkillers including Lortab and Percocet,” an insider revealed. “They are very easy to get on the streets in her hometown. Sometimes she drops her girls off with her mom at night and takes painkillers or drinks heavily.”

That being said, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Messer has come a long way over the years. In fact, a clip for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2 shows just how much Messer has matured over the years, especially when it comes to her ex, Jeremy Calvert.

In the video, Leah Messer meets with Calvert to pick up her daughter when he breaks the news that he’s engaged to Brooke Wehr. While Calvert clearly expected a reaction, Messer remained calm and even offered him some spot-on advice.

After congratulating Calvert on the news, she cautions him to make sure Wehr is the right one. After all, Wehr would be the stepmother to their daughter if they went through with the wedding. She then told Calvert to think it through because he is “a very irrational person.”

Of course, things quickly went downhill for Calvert and Wehr. According to Radar Online, Calvert is now a single man after Wehr broke off the engagement. Wehr parted ways when she learned the Calvert was cheating with several different women.

“Yes my love, I love you. I swear I won’t cheat on you tonight,” Wehr wrote alongside a photo of a man dancing with a girl. “Sounds about right. Too bad he f*****d the producer @mandi06.”

Calvert later took to social media to ask his friends for “places to hit up” near Pittsburgh. He also addressed the rumors of him getting back with Messer by saying that they are “strictly friends now.”

As far as Messer is concerned, she isn’t letting the drug drama or Calvert’s problems get her down. In fact, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Messer kept her cool when Calvert showed up late to pick up their daughter.

Messer was hanging out with her grandma when the incident occurred and complained that Calvert should spend more time with his daughter. In response, Messer’s grandma said she should just raise the child on her own if Calvert wasn’t willing to be a good dad. Messer wasn’t sure such a drastic move was necessary, but her grandma definitely raised some interesting points.

