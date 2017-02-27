‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Pro Slate For Season 24 Emerges, Who’s In?

The premiere of Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner, and spoilers are starting to emerge regarding the cast for this spring. It has already been confirmed that Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be returning to DWTS, but which other pros are going to be competing with celebrity partners this time around? People are buzzing about both the pros and the celebrities who are said to be involved in this next season, and it looks like much of the professional dancer slate is coming together ahead of the official cast announcement coming up on Wednesday’s Good Morning America.

It has been several seasons since Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd competed against one another on Dancing with the Stars, but they are both confirmed to be on DWTS 24 this spring. The two just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Shai, a matter of weeks ago, but Peta is ready to hit the dance floor once again. According to the DWTS spoilers via PureDWTS, Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy is also going to be a pro this spring, but considering that he’s the reigning champion, that doesn’t come as a shocker.

Derek Hough will not be a pro this spring, and Tony Dovolani has confirmed that he will not be back this time either. Dancing with the Stars spoilers indicate that Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, and Gleb Savchenko are getting celebrity partners, and that likely leaves one spot left on the male side. Will Mark Ballas be coming back, since his Broadway Jersey Boys gig is over, will it be Artem Chigvintsev, or someone unexpected? Ballas seems to be toying with fans a bit on social media, and he did leave the door open to a return when he took a break to do Jersey Boys. However, there doesn’t seem to be any confirmation either way yet about whether Mark is going to be on the series this time around.

As for the ladies, Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that Sharna Burgess will be joining Peta on the dance floor, as will Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, and Witney Carson. DWTS teasers also reveal that winning pro Kym Johnson will be back, and this comes as an exciting and big surprise for many. The last time that Kym was a pro she partnered with Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and the two got along so well that they tied the knot last summer.

DWTS spoilers hint that Allison Holker may not be back for Season 24, and if that pans out to be true, it will come as something of a shocker. She sat out a year ago because she was pregnant, but she was back last fall to dance with partner Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Dancing with the Stars teasers also hint that Jenna Johnson and Cheryl Burke will not be pros this time, and it sounds as if the female slate of professionals is likely set.

How are the partnerships for Season 24 looking so far? Only a few Dancing with the Stars spoilers and rumors have emerged on that front at this point, but it is likely that many of the partnerships will be unveiled ahead of Wednesday’s GMA announcement. As the always-reliable DWTS spoiler guru DWTSGossip on Twitter notes, it sounds as if Glee star Heather Morris is with Maksim, and the speculation is that winning pro Val will be with Normani Kordei of the singing group Fifth Harmony.

There are some rumors swirling that comedian Chris Kattan might be on DWTS with Witney as a partner and Sharna might have former bull rider and current model Bonner Bolton. Dancing with the Stars spoilers have also revealed that Bachelor Nick Viall, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, football player Rashad Jennings, the A-Team actor Mr. T., entertainer Charo, and Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are cast members, with what seems to be one unleaked spot remaining.

How might the rest of the pro-celebrity partnerships sync up for Season 24? At this point, everything else is speculation, but many are buzzing over the possibility that Sasha might get paired with Simone, a definite possibility considering the height factor. This would surely be a fun and potentially amazing pair, but there is no solid information out yet regarding whether this combination might happen.

If the current list that has come together via the various Dancing with the Stars spoilers is accurate, it sounds as if the remaining celebrity yet to be revealed will be male, and there had been a lot of rumors that former Today correspondent Billy Bush might compete. However, it may well be that he isn’t in the mix and while Bachelor Nick was rumored to be in and then rumored to be out, it sounds as if there may be some last minute casting changes playing out, as is the case almost every season. Some have even speculated that former Young and Restless and Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore might be a contender, but there’s nothing solid as of yet on that front.

What do you think of the pro list that has emerged via the various Dancing with the Stars spoilers swirling around? Do you have a DWTS pro that you’re already dying to see compete, and how do you think the partnerships will play out for Season 24 this spring? The competition begins on Monday, March 20, and this one is shaping up to be an epic competition.

[Featured image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]