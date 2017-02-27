Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding Wasn’t Put On Hold For Baby [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t put their wedding on hold as they attempt to conceive a child, despite what a recent report has suggested.

Although Life & Style magazine has shared a couple of reports in recent weeks which suggest that a baby could be in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s future, a Gossip Cop report shot down the possibility on February 26 and revealed that the magazine had made up the story.

Shelton and Stefani “have put their wedding on the back burner… they’re trying to have a baby first,” the false report alleged.

“That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

“She’s trying to get pregnant naturally,” the supposed insider added.

In response to the Life & Style magazine report, Gossip Cop confirmed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton did not have any wedding plans to begin with, so when it comes to putting the nonexistent plans on hold, that was simply impossible. Either way, a rep for Gwen Stefani has cleared up the false report with Gossip Cop, telling the outlet that the magazine is “making things up.”

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t yet planning for a baby or a wedding, a source months ago suggested that an engagement could be coming soon. About a year and a half into their dating relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong and continue to spend time as a family with Stefani’s three sons.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Stefani revealed to People Magazine last August.

“Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though… It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

At the time of the report, Gwen Stefani was tending to her “This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour,” which kept her on the road through October of last year. Meanwhile, around the same time, Blake Shelton was preparing for his role on The Voice Season 11. Although Stefani and Shelton appeared together on Season 7 and Season 9 of the series, Stefani wasn’t seen during Season 11. Instead, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys took on coaching roles for the very first time.

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the magazine’s source continued.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance began on the set of The Voice Season 9 in late 2015. Although the couple appeared together as coaches during Season 7 as well, they both were married at the time. As fans may recall, Stefani was married for 13 years to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, who was later accused of cheating on her, and Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert for four years before their divorce was confirmed.

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” the Stefani source added.

“They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton split from their former spouses within weeks of one another and just months later, in November 2015, they confirmed they were dating. Since then, they have appeared together numerous times on the red carpet and in early 2016, they released a duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres tonight, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]