Kris Jenner Has Meltdown After E! Red Carpet Show, Claims Producers Set Her Up

Kris Jenner is reportedly fuming after insisting that the producers of the E! red carpet show set her up, as she appeared clueless about the ACLU ribbons being worn by many Oscar attendees and what they stood for. After asking what the ACLU ribbons were and what they stood for, E!’s Giuliana Rancic set Jenner straight, but the clueless comments continued.

Immediately, viewers on Twitter went nuts, which likely contributed to Jenner’s post-show freakout. After Jenner’s red carpet show appearance, Kris reportedly blamed everyone but herself for not knowing what the civil liberties organization was all about.

This isn’t the first time that a member of the Jenner family has seemed clueless and out of touch with the world around them. Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, went on a Twitter rant last year about organizations that give vaccines in third-world countries, according to the Inquisitr. Jenner took an “anti-vaxxer” point of view, suggesting there was something sinister about vaccine donations in poor countries. Twitter quickly shut Jenner down for going political without the knowledge to back it up.

Kris Jenner Gets Dragged for Knowing Nothing About the ACLU – https://t.co/tENkALhHkz #starbuzz — Starbuzz (@StarbuzzGR) February 27, 2017

Kris Jenner’s red carpet show appearance raised many eyebrows, according to Radar Online, when she seemed clueless about the ACLU and why people at the Oscars would be wearing “little blue ribbons.” Following the Jenner red carpet show appearance, Kris Jenner was said to be freaking out, accusing producers of setting her up but not explaining the ACLU ribbons and their significance to her in advance. The ACLU, or American Civil Liberties Union, is an organization that fights for human rights, often for those who are disenfranchised.

During the red carpet show, many Oscar attendees had small blue ribbons on their dresses or suits to show their support for the ACLU. During the live red carpet event, Jenner noticed the blue ribbon on Ruth Negga’s gown and made her first clueless comment of the evening.

“What is the blue thing she has there? Is that a ribbon?”

Giuliana Rancic looked surprised that Jenner didn’t know it was, at least, a ribbon in support of something.

“It’s the ACLU ribbon that a lot of people are actually wearing on the red carpet tonight.”

But Jenner continued, “This is the first one I’ve seen. That little ribbon.”

However, sources say that after the red carpet, Kris Jenner flipped out backstage at E!, pointing fingers at everyone for her embarrassment.

“Kris absolutely flipped out when the cameras stopped rolling. Kris accused producers of trying to sabotage her. She actually went on to say that it was their fault that they did not inform her of what the blue ribbons signified.”

The same source confirmed that Kris Jenner will not be asked back to do a live red carpet show again.

Kris Jenner Oscars Didnt Know ACLU Blue Ribbon Meaning – Refinery29 https://t.co/koaMPnqKLo — Civil Liberties (@CivilLiber) February 27, 2017

Twitter was predictably unkind about the Kris Jenner red carpet duh moment.

“ @ ACLU @ KrisJenner Millions of followers & this family stands for nothing. They’re selfish FURHAGS.”

Others wanted to know why Kris Jenner was even on a red carpet show, as she is not a designer or an actor.

“ @ ACLU : @ KrisJenner is the most clueless person on the planet. Why is she hosting anyway? She’s a reality personality not a film actor.”

Refinery29 reported that many viewers of the red carpet Kris Jenner show on E! were not surprised that Kris Jenner at 60-plus had never heard of the human rights organization.

“It’s a ribbon that says you stand for people’s rights, @krisjenner!”

It was unclear whether Kris Jenner was uninformed about the ACLU, the blue ribbons, or both, but it created an awkward moment on live television, when Giuliana Rancic was on a red carpet show, bringing Jenner up to speed on human rights.

“It’s about people’s rights and stuff.”

Hopefully, Kris Jenner’s really awkward face-palm moment taught her something about the way other people live in the United States.

Do you think that on the red carpet, Kris Jenner really had never heard of the ACLU?

