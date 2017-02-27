Joy-Anna Duggar Earned Courtship With Austin Forsyth By Being ‘Diligent Worker’

Joy-Anna Duggar captured Austin Forsyth’s heart before Jim Bob Duggar was ready to give his daughter permission to court. Austin, 23, has revealed why he fell for Joy-Anna, 19, and some might argue that his reason isn’t exactly romantic.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Counting On season finale, Austin Forsyth asks Jim Bob Duggar for permission to enter into a courtship with Joy-Anna Duggar. Before the two men have a serious discussion about the teen girl’s future, Austin reveals that this wasn’t the first time he talked to Jim Bob about the possibility of courting Joy-Anna.

“I’m hoping that Mr. Jim Bob will say yes, but he’s said in the past that it might be a little while, so Lord willing he’ll say yes,” Austin says, as reported by People.

Austin Forsyth did not explain why Jim Bob Duggar turned down his previous courtship request. Perhaps Jim Bob thought Joy-Anna was too young at the time, or maybe he had his family’s TLC show in mind. The Duggars rely on courtships and weddings to keep fans tuning in to Counting On, so it’s possible that Jim Bob wanted to arrange the courtship around the show’s filming schedule.

According to Austin, Joy-Anna Duggar is ideal courtship material because she’s a real workhorse. Joy-Anna’s ability to toil away and to convince others to toil with her came up when Jim Bob asked Austin to list the qualities he admires in Joy-Anna.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator.”

Austin also praised Joy-Anna’s beauty, so he didn’t completely come off like an employer asking for permission to hire Jim Bob’s daughter. Jim Bob responded by playing hard-to-get for Joy-Anna.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ll just think about that and get back with you,” Jim Bob said with a laugh.

Austin Forsyth responded with a stony stare and didn’t leave the room, so Jim Bob continued the interview by grilling Austin about his employment situation.

Who is Austin Forsyth? Here are 5 things to know abotu Joy-Anna Duggar’s boyfriend: https://t.co/Xqj0bTMDTx pic.twitter.com/32yMO4cJtp — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 17, 2016

If Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth get married, Austin will likely put his wife to work helping him flip houses. Jim Bob quizzed Austin about his house-flipping and “dozer” businesses, and Austin admitted that his “dozer business” wasn’t doing so great. However, he said that he just closed on a house. The Duggars also flip houses, so Joy-Anna and her siblings have plenty of experience remodeling properties.

According to Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth has already asked her to help him with his house-flipping business.

“We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” Joy-Anna told People earlier this month. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

All about Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s courtship: Road trips, hiking and hunting! https://t.co/9Aszl911jX pic.twitter.com/UuIAz51pLJ — People Magazine (@people) February 2, 2017

After Jim Bob satisfactorily grilled Austin Forsyth, he welcomed Joy-Anna’s beau into the Duggar fold.

“Well Austin, I really believe that you’re a great guy,” he said. “I think we’d all be honored for y’all to start an official courtship.”

While Counting On is just now catching up to the beginning of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s courtship, which was announced last November, there’s already speculation the couple is engaged. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, some fans think that Joy-Anna is trying to hide an engagement ring in a photo on the Duggar family’s Facebook page. The picture was snapped during the family’s Valentine’s Day party.

Joy-Anna Duggar wasn’t involved in the discussions about the beginning of her courtship with Austin Forsyth, and she also won’t have any say about how long this courtship will last before it turns into an engagement. According to the Counting On star, Austin and her father will make this decision.

“I’m not sure when the next step will come,” said Joy-Anna Duggar of the future of her relationship with Austin Forsyth. “You would have to ask Austin what he’s thinking and my dad, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year.”

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]