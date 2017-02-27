WWE News: Edge And Beth Phoenix Share WWE Hall Of Fame Milestone

The WWE Hall of Fame class is shaping up to be very exciting for the WWE Universe to watch. Aside from Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, “Diamond” Dallas Page, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, it was just announced that three WWE Women’s Champion and one-time WWE Diva’s Champion Beth Phoenix is the latest inductee in the Hall of Fame.

With 11 years in the professional wrestling business, the WWE career of Phoenix included winning a Slammy Award for Diva of the Year, being in an intense feud with Mickie James, having an on-screen relationship with Santino Marella, forming a strong team with Natalya, and many other moments.

WWE commented regarding the induction of Beth Phoenix.

“On top of her championship glory, The Glamazon was a pioneer, truly showing what women could do inside the squared circle. Phoenix was the second woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble Match, eliminating the towering Great Khali in the 2010 edition of the 30-Superstar, over-the-top-rope melee. She wasn’t afraid to throw down in a hardcore match and even took part in the first ever Tables Match to feature women at WWE TLC 2010.”

This Hall of Fame inclusion also creates another milestone. With the induction of Phoenix, she and her husband Edge will become the first husband and wife couple to both be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edge was inducted the Hall of Fame in 2012, after being forced to retire due to injuries a year before. Phoenix retired the same year at Edge’s Hall of Fame induction to devote more time to her family. For the Win commented on the milestone, “Adam “Edge” Copeland was inducted in 2012. Phoenix, his then-girlfriend, was in the audience. Now, they will be the only spouses to be WWE Hall of Famers. The two married in October 2016 on Edge’s 43rd birthday.”

USA Today also asked what superstars she is impressed with today, and if there is a chance that she will ever step foot in the ring. Phoenix stated that Nia Jax is a person she keeps her eyes on, as she is an untapped resource and has built enough heat that make people interested in seeing who can defeat her. She also is a big fan of Charlotte, and believes that she is a legend in the making. Regarding a return, she stated, “never say never,” and that she would strongly consider one more match if it benefited her family.

When she received the phone call about being inducted in the Hall of Fame, Phoenix said that she immediately went to her husband Edge to tell him the news. Edge informed her that he does not feel that it is a surprise, and that she deserved it. This “made her feel like a million bucks.” In an interview with WWE a couple of years after she retired, she stated that she has no regrets regarding her career in the WWE, and she would have done it all the same. She added, “I have my family because of WWE, so I wouldn’t change anything. I’ve become a much stronger, well-rounded person because of my time as a Diva. I’m very proud of my life and what the future holds.”

From the long history of professional wrestling, it would seem as if there would be a longer list of real-life married couples that have competed in the business. However, there are not many of them, which allows Edge and Beth Phoenix to earn WWE Hall of Fame inductions. At 43 and 36, respectively, both former WWE stars have a big future ahead of them, and Edge is already exhibiting this by his acting roles. It would be interesting to see who the second couple will be.