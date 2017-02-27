‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Skips The After Show, Stays Home With Baby?

Chelsea Houska may have skipped a recent Teen Mom 2 after show taping due to the birth of her son, Watson Cole DeBoer.

Although her co-star, Jenelle Evans, who gave birth to her third child, Ensley Jolie Eason, one day prior, recently claimed that MTV informed her that she had to attend the filming session, Chelsea Houska recently shared a tweet in which she seemed to say that MTV allowed her to stay home.

MTV was “very understanding of me not leaving Watson or flying before he has shots,” Chelsea Houska told fans on Twitter on February 26 after someone suggested that MTV couldn’t force Evans to go to the taping when she has a newborn at home.

In response to Chelsea Houska’s tweet, many fans applauded the reality star for refusing to travel out of state when her child was just one month old. At the same time, Jenelle Evans received tons of backlash from fans who didn’t feel that she should be leaving her baby girl.

Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts @chelseahouska A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

In response to the backlash against her, Jenelle Evans shared a couple of tweets in an attempt to redeem herself. She also shared a number of re-tweets from people who had applauded her parenting.

“I asked her doctor and her doctor said the air pressure was not good for her head. I tried to tell MTV I couldn’t go but still have to go,” she explained.

A short time later, she added, “Yes, She has all her shots up to date because they do that asap out of the hospital but I wasn’t comfortable with her flying. Ugh miss her!”

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child on January 24 and one day later, Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child together, son Watson, who is the second child for Houska, who also shares a 7-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Right away, strange rumors claimed the two women were feuding after Evans allegedly felt that Houska was trying to steal her thunder by welcoming her son weeks before her due date.

In response to the rumors regarding their alleged feud, Evans shot down the idea that she and Chelsea Houska weren’t on good terms.

“I really don’t understand why everyone would think we would be mad at each other for having our babies born so close,” Evans tweeted. “I’m actually happy for [Chelsea Houska] and glad she got the little boy she always wanted.”

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer may have welcomed their baby boy one month ago, but on the currently airing episodes of Teen Mom 2, the couple has recently been seen preparing for his birth. As for what’s next for the happy couple, more children may be in their future. While they haven’t spoken out about the possibility of adding more kids since welcoming son Watson weeks ago, Chelsea Houska told People Magazine less than one year ago that she would like to have a total of four children.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said last March. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and their co-stars, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]