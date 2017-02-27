‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Could Scotty Be Bella’s Father?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will soon shift from panicking about Scotty’s (Daniel Hall) whereabouts to unexplainable joy. Scotty will barely escape danger, and the fans will discover that he is Bella’s biological father. When Bella’s paternity bombshell comes out, it will shock the whole town of Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the new head writer, Sally Sussman wants to bring back character-driven storylines, which explains why the CBS daytime drama brought back Gloria (Judith Chapman) and put Lauren back into the spotlight.

For years, the Young and the Restless used Lauren and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) only occasionally, usually to prop another character. Well, those days are over; Lauren, Michael, and Scotty will be part of the core storylines, starting with Bella’s paternity secret.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) returned to Genoa City last year with her daughter, Bella. Since her return, there have been many questions about who could be Bella’s father. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe refuses to give any answers to the identity of Bella’s dad. She explained that he was someone “she once knew.”

The Young and the Restless fans assumed that Bella’s father would be Billy (Jason Thompson) since Chloe stole his semen sample when she left town three years ago.

Another possibility was that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) was Bella’s dad. Before Chloe left town, she had sex with Kevin. If Kevin was an option, why was she sure that he wasn’t her daughter’s father when she came back to Genoa City. That seems to imply that Chloe knew who was Bella’s dad but didn’t want to disclose it to anyone.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a third father option exists and will shock Genoa City. Apparently, somehow Chloe had an encounter with Scotty, and he fathered Bella. It seems far-fetched, but according to the Young and the Restless spoilers, this is the direction the soap opera is going.

It seems odd that the writers would reveal Scotty as Bella’s father. Scotty hasn’t been seen since 2006. Chloe arrived in Genoa City in 2008 and never has mentioned any connection to Lauren’s oldest son.

It is possible that Chloe looked him up in the last attempt to “recreate” Delia. Scotty and Billy are cousins, so the possibility of having a child that looked like Delia was pretty good.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that when Scotty arrives in Genoa City, he will bring a shocking secret. He hasn’t been seen in 11 years so his shocking secret could be anything.

When the Young and the Restless announced that Scotty would return to Genoa City, many fans speculated that he would either be Bella’s biological father or hook up with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

It will be interesting to see how the writers plan to bring Scotty to Genoa City and integrate him into the storylines. If they reveal he is Bella’s father, it would give him material to stick around for quite awhile, which would make Lauren pretty happy. Let’s just hope his arrival won’t bring Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) out of hiding.

She Knows Soaps reported that Daniel Hall landed the contract role of Scotty. At the time of this writing, the Young and the Restless has not released his first air date. It should be in the next few weeks since he was seen on the CBS set last week.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Scotty could be Bella’s father? If not, who do you think is her biological dad?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays only on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]