WWE News: Latest WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Member Revealed For ‘WrestleMania 33’ PPV

On Monday, the WWE officially announced their latest inductee for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. The company has already revealed four other superstars and professional wrestling personalities for their induction into the latest class for WrestleMania 33 weekend. Their newest star is a former WWE Women’s Champion, which may have some wrestling fans wondering why another female star hasn’t been inducted yet.

According to USA Today, WWE will officially induct “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix into this April’s Hall of Fame class. Phoenix, real name Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland, is 36-years-old and the real life wife of Adam Copeland aka “Edge.” The former women’s wrestling star is a former WWE Divas Champion and three-time women’s champion. She’s also participated in WWE’s Royal Rumble, eliminating The Great Khali by planting a kiss on him before pulling him over the ropes. That feat makes Beth on a short list of female competitors to have competed in the big match.

She first showed up in the WWE over a decade ago, showing up to attack Mickie James in 2006. From there, Phoenix became a sort of henchwoman or bodyguard for Trish Stratus. She donned her “Glamazon” personality in 2007 which is when she also first won the WWE Women’s Championship. Phoenix defeated then-champion Candice Michelle for the belt at No Mercy.

After losing the belt to Mickie James, Phoenix would win the title back again in a “Winner Takes All Intergender Match” where she teamed up with Santino Marella at SummerSlam 2008, according to WWE.com website. The duo captured the women’s title and Intercontinental title, defeating then-champions Mickie James and Kofi Kingston. Her third and final WWE Women’s Championship reign came when she won at 2010’s Extreme Rules in an “Extreme Makeover Match” against Michelle McCool.

Beth’s only WWE Divas Championship run came when she defeated Kelly Kelly at Hell in a Cell 2011 in New Orleans. She’d go on to hold the title for a reign of 204 days, ranking it as one third-longest in WWE history trailing only AJ Lee and Nikki Bella’s championship reigns. Phoenix was well known for her feats of strength against female competitors, including lifting both Michelle McCool and Layla up on her shoulders in a match. The Team LayCool faction feuded with Phoenix quite a bit during her WWE run, as did former talent Vickie Guerrero.

“The Glamazon” joins several other major professional wrestling stars who are in this year’s class. Already announced for the WWE Hall of Fame were former WWE champion Kurt Angle, WCW and WWE star Diamond Dallas Page and former SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long. Also, the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tag team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Several fellow women’s stars congratulated Phoenix on the big news via Twitter. They included Maryse and Natalya, as well as Carmella’s tag along guy, James Ellsworth. Phoenix also tweeted about the honor.

Some fans may feel that former WWE Women’s and Intercontinental Champion Chyna might deserve a Hall of Fame entry by now. Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, passed away from a drug overdose just last April. There have been rumors that WWE has been against inducting her due to these issues, as well as the fact she pursued a career in porn following her wrestling days in 2004.

Another former female star, Sunny (Tammy Lynn Synch) was inducted in 2011 and has also worked as a pornographic actress after her WWE days. However, Sytch appeared in a movie with Vivid Entertainment just last year, so she did so following her induction.

Miss Elizabeth, the former ringside valet of Macho Man Randy Savage, is another women’s wrestling star who has yet to make her way into the Hall of Fame before Beth Phoenix.

With Phoenix’s recently announced induction, it could mean that she is inducted by a former superstar as Trish Stratus or Lita, two of the all-time women’s wrestling legends. It could also mean that both Edge and Christian are in attendance for WrestleMania weekend, further lending to the number of former WWE stars on hand for the event. There have been rumors that Christian will also be announced as being a member of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, so stay tuned for that in the next week or so.

WWE fans how do you feel about the recent announced of Beth Phoenix into the Hall of Fame for WWE? Should Chyna be considered for the Hall of Fame?

[Featured Image by WWE]