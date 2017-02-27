Internet Responds To Chrissy Teigen Sleeping During Casey Affleck’s Oscar Win

If you found yourself struggling to stay away during the Oscar Award’s ceremony on Sunday night, you were not alone. Per the Huffington Post, it appears as if Chrissy Teigen was also having trouble staying awake during the ceremony.

Instead of paying attention to the ceremony, the cookbook author and model was spotted doing what appeared to be sleeping at a number of different times during the night. There were several pictures of Chrissy Teigen with her eyes closed as she was resting her head on the shoulder of her husband, John Legend. Was she sleeping? If so, why was she sleeping?

Teigen sleeping quickly circulated the internet

Naturally, it didn’t take long for pictures of Chrissy Teigen sleeping on her husband’s shoulder during the Oscar’s Ceremony to start to circulate on social media. With the circulation of the picture, came a lot of internet theories regarding why the supermodel decided to take a nap during the ceremony.

Per The Huffington Post, Chrissy Teigen can be seen sleeping with her head on John Legend’s shoulder while Casey Affleck was on stage giving his acceptance speech for Actor in a Leading Role. Many have speculated whether or not Teigen was “subtly protesting” Casey winning the award. Was she just doing what most of the internet appeared to be thinking?

Why would she be protesting Casey Affleck?

As the Huffington Post reminds readers in a separate news article, Casey Affleck won the Oscar despite being surrounded by a great deal of controversy. The media has been littered with headlines regarding his past sexual harassment allegations, which started to resurface back in September of last year.

While most didn’t find it too surprising, Casey didn’t mention anything about the controversy when giving his speech.

Instead, the Manchester by the Sea actor said, “Man, I wish I had something bigger and more meaningful to say.”

The internet theories

Several social media users took to Twitter to give their thoughts on why Chrissy Teigen couldn’t be bothered to stay away during Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech. For the most part, it appeared as if everyone was extremely supportive of the supermodel deciding to catch some Zs during the award’s ceremony.

Some Twitter users claimed it just made them love the supermodel even more than they had before.

Just saw a video of @chrissyteigen sleeping at last night's Oscars. I love her even more now ❤❤❤???????????? — LaNtshangase (@ZakhoAya) February 27, 2017

Some just pointed out how amusing it was that Chrissy decided to doze off during the ceremony.

chrissy teigen sleeping at the oscars im dead???????? — hannah (@HanBlaze_) February 27, 2017

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

There were even a few Twitter users who called the supermodel a “hero” for the nap she took during Casey’s acceptance speech.

Chrissy Teigen being a national hero once again during casey affleck's speech pic.twitter.com/raZfHFQvwd — laura (@daisyrdley) February 27, 2017

There were a few Twitter users who speculated that Teigen was not actually asleep and that she was just pretending to sleep through Casey’s acceptance speech. Was she actually sleeping, or was she pretending to sleep in protest of the award the actor received?

Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nM7UgQ6Rl9 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 27, 2017

The Huffington Post — and a lot of her fans on social media — do not appear to blame her for trying to get some rest during the award ceremony. In addition to the fact that it has been a long award season, she is also a mother for the first time and the host of a television show, as well as a number of other career obligations.

Even the supermodel herself poked fun at her nap

Monday morning after the award ceremony, it appears as if Chrissy decided to poke a little fun at the fact that she slept through part of the ceremony:

just woke up what happened — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017

What are your thoughts on Teigen sleeping during the Oscars ceremony? Do you think she was just a hardworking new first-time mother who was having trouble staying awake, or do you think she was just pretending to sleep out of protest? Share your thoughts in the comment’s section found down below.

